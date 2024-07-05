Housing policy must play a central role from day one of the next government

With the general election winner now fully clear, all eyes will be on the Labour Party regarding their initial manifesto pledges. Currently there is a myriad of challenges within the housing sector and it’s vital that current issues are acknowledged and addressed head on across the next parliamentary term.



Sustainable housing is the foundation for both a strong economy and many thriving communities across the UK, and this must play as a key priority within any government strategy from day one.

Propertymark is keen to see a robust cross-party cooperation that sets the foundation for long-term positive progression regarding housing and far beyond just the next five-year term of government.

It is vital there is clear stakeholder engagement at all levels to help navigate a clear pathway regarding housing and one that provides powerful insight, practical steer, and overall headway.

Propertymark remain keen to see any new government commit to wholesale shift towards more digitalisation across the housing sector to increase consumer usability and security, but also to promote solutions that offer a greater level of efficiency.

For a healthy housing sector there must be consistent support for first time buyers to help ensure home ownership is a prospect that is always within reach for those who choose it. There also must be clear thinking on energy efficiency to ensure the UK is a leading force on decarbonisation into the next decade too.



Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark comments, “The UK has suffered a chronic undersupply of sustainable new homes for many decades and any new policies to increase housing supply must come with full disclosure on how and when developments will be delivered. For many years, the under supply of housing has pushed prices up for both homeowners and renters, and it is vital there is a plan to ensure supply keeps pace with real world demand.



“Across the next ten years it is expected the UK population will grow to around 70 million people and it’s essential there is a diverse mix of housing solutions available. Key aspects must include careful consideration to ensure all new housing is logically implemented in targeted regions and wherever possible, protect greenbelt areas.”