HSBC Asset Management appoints UK CEO

HSBC Asset Management has appointed Dan Rudd as CEO of HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Ltd and Head of UK Wholesale, subject to regulatory approval.

In this dual role, Dan will be responsible for the development and oversight of the firm’s UK business as well as leading the UK Wholesale Sales team.

Dan brings over 30 years’ experience in the asset management industry. He has been with HSBC Asset Management since 2005, most recently as Head of Wholesale Northern Europe, and has led the growth of its wholesale businesses across the Middle East, Northern Europe and the UK.

Dan will continue to be based in London and report to Thorsten Michalik, CEO, Europe, UK and Americas.

Thorsten Michalik, CEO Europe, UK and Americas for HSBC Asset Management, commented: “Dan’s appointment reflects his deep industry experience and strong track record in successfully growing our wholesale businesses. I’m confident that under his leadership, our UK business will continue to thrive and deliver for our clients.”