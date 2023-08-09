HTB appoints Ross Sheppard to business development manager for bridging

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has announced the appointment of Ross Sheppard as business development manager for bridging.

Ross has previously worked in the Bank’s development finance division for almost two years where he held the position of business development manager.

In his new role, he will mainly be responsible for managing broker partners across primarily the Midlands and the North of England and will be working closely with the head of sales to ensure all strategic targets are met within these accounts.

Lorenzo Satchell, head of sales for bridging, Hampshire Trust Bank, commented:

“The timing could never be better for Ross to join the Bridging team in this period of growth. Ross brings a wealth of experience with his development background and will now add a new string to his bow working the midlands and northern accounts with our bridging proposition. Again, we have stuck to our strategy to ensure we have the right people in the right positions and feel very confident that Ross will be a huge success in the broker community.”

Ross Sheppard, bridging finance business development manager at Hampshire Trust Bank, added:

“HTB has a proven track record of delivering fantastic customer outcomes in new markets. You only have to look at the vast amount of success that our Specialist Mortgages and Development Finance teams are enjoying. I am very confident that we here in the bridging team can successfully stamp the HTB brand on the bridging market. We’ve made a strong start so far, but with the team ever growing and our insatiable appetite for continued improvement and delivery, it won’t be long before our name becomes synonymous with bridging.”