LIBF and The Mortgage Mum back underrepresented talent with scholarship

The Mortgage Mum is partnering with leading financial education provider LIBF to develop a new scholarship scheme to support people from diverse or underrepresented groups to start a career in mortgage advice.

Under the new exclusive scholarship, LIBF, part of Walbrook Institute London, is fully funding three places on its industry-leading CeMAP scheme. The individuals selected for the scheme will also receive mentoring and career support from The Mortgage Mum, supported by Mortgage Advice Bureau, which has recently secured an investment in the firm. They will also receive LIBF membership for the duration of their studies. The scheme is starting small at first so that the applicants can receive bespoke 1:1 support. However, there is potential for it to grow if successful.

The scheme is particularly designed to help people into the sector who might not have considered a career in mortgage advice or would not otherwise have the opportunity. Applications will be welcomed from people who have the aspirations and potential but cannot afford to invest in themselves financially.

The Mortgage Mum is an all-female team of advisers across the UK who are committed to educating the UK on all things finance and providing a service that has empathy, trust and deep connections with their clients. Sarah Tucker, Founder & CEO of the company, created The Mortgage Mum after qualifying as a mortgage broker in 2015, when her daughter was just 18 months old.

Sarah came up with the idea of launching an exclusive scholarship scheme after being profoundly affected by hearing a young woman speak at the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries’ (AMI) annual dinner, promoting the work of the Making the Leap, a social mobility charity. Over the last 30 years they’ve helped 78,000 young people from less advantaged backgrounds by providing skills training, school programs, mentoring programs, as well as partnering with firms who want to run corporate workshops. The young woman at the AMI dinner shared how, without the assistance from Making The Leap, she couldn’t see a way into work. However, with their support she found her path, secured a job, and was now thriving.

After hearing this inspirational story, Sarah approached LIBF, who shared the same aims to support people to join the mortgage advice industry from all socio-economic backgrounds, giving the people a step up into what she considers to be an incredibly exciting career path.

Applications for the new scheme are expected to open in January 2026. There will then be a selection process to choose the three people who will receive the new LIBF X Mortgage Mum scholarship. Unsuccessful applicants will also be given feedback and connected to charities that could help to support them. The people chosen for the scheme are expected to start in Spring 2026.

Sarah Tucker, CEO and Founder of The Mortgage Mum, said:

“I am SO excited that this vision is coming to life! We are an industry who is passionate about diversity and inclusivity, and yet there are huge barriers to entry for many people and communities across the UK, largely due to the costs involved versus the commitments they have in their lives. Some people simply cannot afford to invest in themselves. I believe we are overlooking exceptional talent because of this, and limiting the diversity this industry so desperately needs. We know the cost of living is restricting the risks our future entrepreneurs can take, and hopefully this initiative can help to close that gap.

The average first time buyer is 33, and the average age of a mortgage adviser is in the mid 50’s. We want our first time buyers to be much younger when they get on the ladder, and this could help to change that too. By attracting diverse, younger minds they can appeal to younger buyers and know what the consumer needs, especially with the tech that could be coming!

And from a personal perspective, everyone deserves someone to believe in them.

I’ve seen first-hand the life-changing impact of that. Once someone else believes in you, you start to believe in yourself – and THAT is where magic and innovation lies. With the help of LIBF we’re so excited and committed to being the ones who say: ‘We believe in you, we’re going to invest in you and we’re here to cheer you on every step of the way.’”

John Somerville, Director of Financial Services at LIBF, part of Walbrook Institute London, said:

“We were delighted to be approached by The Mortgage Mum about this incredibly exciting scheme. We often speak about the advice gap in financial and mortgage advice and the need to attract a wider range of people into the profession so that it’s better representative of the communities we serve. Scholarships like this are just one way that we can make it a reality.

While we work to ensure our qualifications are affordable, we know that if someone is struggling to make ends meet, education can seem like a luxury. By removing that obstacle, combined with mentorship and support, together we can help people enter the profession who would not otherwise have been able to do so.

While we are starting small at first, this new scholarship should make a huge difference to the individuals who are part of it. We are excited to work with The Mortgage Mum as we continue to develop the programme and are in a position to launch applications in early 2026.”

LIBF, part of Walbrook Institute London, provides financial and banking qualifications in the UK and around the world. In addition to its industry-leading CeMAP programme for mortgage advisers, it offers level 4 and 6 diplomas in financial advice and trade and transaction banking qualifications. It also delivers a membership service and UK Statements of Professional Standing

More details about the new scheme, including how to apply and the selection process, will be announced in early 2026.