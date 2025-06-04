Inflation’s unexpected rise to 3.5% shakes mortgage sector confidence | M&PI 18 | June 2025

In this month’s Mortgage & Property Investment Magazine, we’re once again diving into some more crucial updates shaping the mortgage and property landscape for advisers in the UK.

A Renters’ Rights Bill shake-up for landlords and tenants

The Renters’ Rights Bill is set to revolutionise the UK’s private rental market, introducing significant reforms that will impact landlords, tenants, and the mortgage advisers who guide them. As this landmark legislation moves closer to becoming law, legal experts Alice Harris and Ellie Mullins from Birketts LLP kick off this month’s edition by taking us through the key changes that are expected on the horizon. From the end of fixed-term tenancies to stricter rent controls, Alice and Ellie explore the potential implications for landlords with buy-to-let portfolios and offers invaluable insights.

Inflation’s rise sends ripples through the mortgage market

Next up this month, we shift our focus to inflation’s unexpected rise in May. A rise that has shaken up the mortgage and property landscape. Mortgage and property experts offer their insights on what this could mean for the sector, questioning how this might affect the outlook for interest rates – and property markets – in the coming months. As uncertainty looms, professionals discuss how the sector might adapt to these new economic pressures and what we can expect moving forward.

The essential quality that older homeowners value in an adviser

To bring us to a close on this month’s edition, we finally delve into the Equity Release Council’s new research. The research touches on the importance of trust, as older homeowners reveal that it is the standout quality they seek to find within an adviser. Will Hale, CEO of Air Later Life Lending, and Michelle Highman, Chair of the Council’s Standards Committee, both emphasise the importance of going beyond the basic regulatory requirements for advisers to build trust and deliver better service.

We hope you find the insights and discussions in this month’s edition both informative and thought-provoking. Enjoy the read, and we look forward to bringing you more valuable content in the next issue.

IFA Talk Podcast: Opportunities and insights for advisers

In this month’s special Mortgage & Property Investment Magazine special edition of IFA Talk, Jenny and Meg dive into the growing world of later life lending. As demand for flexible borrowing options in retirement rises, they explore how advisers can meet the needs of this expanding market. Will Hale, CEO of Air Later Life Lending, and Adrian Brewer, Head of Later Life at Access Financial Services, share their insights on the opportunities, challenges, and future trends shaping the sector. It’s great listening for advisers interested in this evolving space. Listen here:

