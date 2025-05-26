M&P Podcast #16: Opportunities and Insights for Advisers, with Will Hale (Air) and Adrian Brewer (Access FS)

In this month’s special Mortgage & Property edition of IFA Talk, Jenny and Meg explore the fast-evolving world of later life lending — a sector which is gaining momentum and rapidly beginning to capture growing interest among advisers and clients alike.

As demand grows for more flexible borrowing options in later life, we’ll be unpacking how advisers can effectively meet the needs of this expanding client base. From practical advice on supporting borrowing into retirement to a forward-looking discussion on what’s next for the market, both Will and Adrian talk us through the key opportunities and potential driving the sector’s growth, as well as the emerging challenges that advisers need to navigate moving forward into the future.

Joining us to discuss this is Will Hale, CEO of Air Later Life Lending. Will brings a wealth of expertise in supporting advisers as they navigate the complexities of later life lending — from understanding what’s driving the sector’s growing momentum to helping shape its ongoing evolution. Adrian Brewer, Head of Later Life at Access Financial Services, leads the firm’s strategy for delivering tailored, holistic financial advice to clients aged 55 and over. With more than 28 years of experience in consumer finance, he also oversees internal referrals across the business, ensuring clients benefit from the full breadth of expertise that Access Financial Services provides.

Will Hale

Will progressed to CEO at Key in 2017 after joining the Group in March 2014 as Corporate Business Development Director. He was appointed CEO of Air in January 2025.

Prior to working for Key Group, Will was Director of Corporate Partnerships at specialist annuity provider Partnership. Will has also performed senior sales and proposition development roles within the later life market including as Commercial Leader for Genworth’s European Retirement and Protection business and as Head of Distribution at Lincoln Financial Group. His early career was spent in the fund management and investment banking sectors working for JP Morgan and UBS.



Adrian Brewer

Adrian Brewer is Head of Later Life at Access Financial Services, where he leads the firm’s strategy for supporting clients aged 55 and over with tailored, holistic financial advice. With over 28 years of experience in consumer finance, he also heads up internal referrals across the business, ensuring clients benefit from the full breadth of expertise Access offers. His focus on adviser development, client outcomes, and service excellence is central to the continued growth of Access’s later life proposition and its reputation for trusted, high-quality support.