Inspired Lending provides £250,000 second charge bridging loan in Cheshire to support development exit plans

Specialist short-term lender, Inspired Lending, has provided a £250,000 net second charge loan to a personal borrower in Cheshire, to help reduce the balance on a development finance facility on a completed scheme held within an SPV in which the borrower is a fifty per cent shareholder.

The borrower required fast support to reduce the balance on the existing facility while preparing for the planned sale or refinance of the completed development.

Inspired Lending completed the loan within ten days of issuing the decision in principle, allowing the borrower to move forward without delay.

To save time and costs, Inspired Lending accepted the existing valuation on the main residence, removing the need for a new report. The lender worked with the borrower to agree on a clear repayment plan based on the disposal or refinance of the SPV’s finished scheme.

Inspired Lending provides short-term funding for residential and commercial property cases, including acquisition, refurbishment, conversion, development exit and capital raising.

Nathan Wilson, Lending Manager at Inspired Lending, said:

“Cases like this show why experience matters. The borrower needed a lender who could look at the complete picture and back a plan that made sense. We knew the development was complete, the exit options were clear, and the timescale was tight. Our team moved at pace, accepted the historic valuation, and gave the borrower a result that kept their wider plans on track.”

