Instant Offices share 5 ways to avoid feeling overwhelmed after annual leave

With searches for ‘first day at work after holiday’ up 1,000% on TikTok, office experts have shared their top tips on how to handle your first day back after annual leave, so you can return to work without feeling overwhelmed.

The first day back after annual leave is often stress-inducing, with a large number of unread emails waiting for you to log on. Instant Offices have explored a few ways you can help manage your return to work and help you not only catch up quicker but also make the rest of your week more efficient and productive.

5 Ways to Manage Your Workload Post Annual Leave:

1.) Keep your out-of-office on

Although you’re back in the office, keeping your Out of Office (OOO) message on for the first couple of hours while you catch up on emails is a smart way to stay on top. This will hopefully prevent your inbox from overflowing until you’re more caught up later in the day and can help with new priorities and projects.

2.) Prioritise your tasks

After time off, it’s easy to feel swamped with tasks. Start by identifying the most urgent ones and tackle them first. Using a to-do list or project management tool can help you stay organised and focused. Tackle messages and emails you’ve missed whilst you’ve been away.

3.) Check over your handover.

Before heading off on annual leave, you likely prepared a handover for your team. Ask them to update it with any tasks that have been actioned or will need your attention upon your return. On your first day back, you can review the handover, check in with your team, and prioritise anything that requires immediate action.

4.) Set Realistic Expectations

Don’t expect to get everything done on your first day back. Be honest with yourself and your colleagues about what can realistically be achieved. Setting sensible expectations helps prevent burnout and ensures you don’t overload yourself.

5.) Take Breaks

It might be tempting to work through everything to catch up but remember that taking regular breaks is essential for staying focused and productive. Short breaks throughout the day will help you stay refreshed and avoid feeling overwhelmed. Don’t let the refresh from your holiday slip away – take steps to maintain that sense of balance.

By following these tips, you can avoid the post-holiday overwhelm and return to work with a sense of balance and control. There’s no need to dive straight into the chaos – ease yourself in and take charge of your first day back.

For more work life tips, visit Instant Offices: https://www.instantoffices.com/en/gb