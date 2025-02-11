Interactive brokers launches mutual funds for stocks and shares ISAs

Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited, an affiliate of Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced the expansion of its offering of Stocks and Shares Investment Savings Accounts (ISAs) with the addition of mutual funds. This enhancement allows UK investors to access a wider range of investment products in a tax-efficient savings vehicle alongside advanced trading platforms, low fees, and global diversification.

The newly introduced mutual funds complement the thousands of available global securities, including stocks, bonds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). With competitive pricing and no added custody or transfer fees, Interactive Brokers provides UK investors with a powerful platform to take control of their investments.

“We’re pleased to introduce mutual funds to our Stocks and Shares ISAs, empowering UK investors to build diversified portfolios with a wider array of investment options,” said Gerry Perez, CEO of Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited. “As the tax year deadline approaches on 5 April, UK investors can maximise their ISA contributions and save efficiently for their financial future.”

Interactive Brokers offers a unique combination of features designed to help investors make the most of their ISA contributions:

No Custody, Minimum Deposit or Transfer Fees: No minimum deposit is required. There are no custody fees for investments or charges for transferring an ISA from another provider. A minimum monthly activity fee of £3 applies.

Low Commissions: Trading commissions start from just £3/€3 per trade for UK and most European stocks. Thousands of mutual funds are available with no transaction fee, while most other funds are priced at £4.95 in the UK, inclusive of all regulatory and exchange fees.

Trade US Stocks for Less: UK investors benefit from much lower overall costs when trading US stocks. With low commissions and a transparent FX conversion fee that is up to 50 times lower than other UK brokers, Interactive Brokers makes cross-border investing significantly cheaper than most competitors. To review the broker pricing comparison for UK residents, please see the chart here: US Stock Trading Costs for UK Residents

Earn Interest: UK clients can earn interest of up to 3.989% on their GBP cash balances or up to 3.83% on their USD cash balances. The interest rates are as of February 7, 2025, and are subject to change. See the UK Interest page for full details and terms that apply.

Global Diversification: With access to thousands of global investment products, including mutual funds, stocks, bonds, and ETFs, investors can create a truly diversified portfolio, and leverage tools like IBKR GlobalAnalyst to explore new opportunities.

Powerful Platforms: Interactive Brokers offers a variety of platforms to suit the needs of occasional investors and active traders: the advanced Trader Workstation (TWS), IBKR Mobile for trading on the go, the intuitive Client Portal to view, trade and manage an account, and the new IBKR Desktop that combines popular tools with a streamlined design.

Opening a Stocks and Shares ISA with Interactive Brokers is quick and simple. Investors can easily sign up online or transfer an ISA from another provider without hassle, making it easy to take advantage of this powerful tax-efficient investment vehicle.

For more information on Interactive Brokers’ Stocks and Shares ISA, visit: Interactive Brokers ISA Accounts

Stocks and Shares ISAs are only available to UK residents.

