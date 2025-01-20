International financial advisory firm Hoxton Wealth announces acquisition of fifth UK IFA in the last twelve months.

International independent financial advisory firm Hoxton Wealth has continued its UK acquisition strategy by completing 2024 with the addition of Darlington-based Family First Financial Services, adding over £85 million in assets under management (AUM) to the group.

Family First Financial Services specialises in helping clients ensure their financial security in the event of unexpected events, planning for retirement, saving and investing, buying or investing in property, as well guidance on a range of insurance needs. The company has earned a strong reputation across all aspects of financial planning, including wills, potential Inheritance Tax liabilities, and the benefits of trust funds.

Commenting on the latest purchase, Thomas Maddison, Acquisitions Director at Hoxton Capital Management, said:

“This acquisition is a strategic fit for Hoxton Wealth, significantly enhancing our presence in the north of the UK and further advancing our goal of delivering lifestyle financial planning at scale throughout the country.

I want to extend my gratitude to Mark Horner and Ian McFarlane at Family First for their collaboration throughout this process. Their dedication has been instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition. Mark will be personally overseeing the handover period, introducing clients to their new Hoxton advisers and ensuring that all necessary steps are taken for a successful integration. His commitment to providing a personal and warm handover will ensure continuity and trust during this transition.”

Hoxton Capital Management now has more than $2.2 billion (USD) assets under management (AUM). The company, which was founded in the UAE in April 2018 by British expatriate, Chris Ball, formerly of deVere Group, now employs 300 staff worldwide.