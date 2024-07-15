Invesco announces four promotions in UK distribution team

Invesco, one of the world’s leading asset managers, today announces a series of promotions within its UK distribution team, aimed at supporting its strategic priorities and driving growth across key client segments.

Mary Cahani will take on the newly created role of Head of Defined Contribution (DC) Client Engagement. Mary’s leadership will be pivotal to Invesco’s DC strategy. Her responsibilities will include engaging with DC trust-based schemes and independent trustees focused on DC to strengthen Invesco’s solutions and presence in this market.

Tom Banks has been promoted to Head of UK ETFs and will join Invesco’s UK Distribution Management Team. ETFs are a key growth engine and strategic priority for Invesco, and Tom’s expertise will be instrumental to driving Invesco’s ETF business forward and ensuring it is well positioned within a competitive market.

Joe Bello will expand his role to include pension and insurance clients and has been promoted to Head of ETF Institutional and Asset Managers, reporting to Tom Banks. Joe’s extensive ETF knowledge and experience will be critical to growing this segment of Invesco’s ETF business.

Ashar Muhammad has been appointed Head of UK and Alternative Consultants. Ashar will oversee Invesco’s UK consultant strategy and work closely with Sachin Bhatia, Invesco’s Head of UK Pensions & EMEA Consultant Relations, to enhance its alternative consultant approach across EMEA.

Kate Dwyer, Head of UK Distribution, says: “All four promotions are a recognition of the expertise and quality of experience we have in our distribution team. Invesco has a track record for nurturing talent and after considering a wide pool of talent, I am excited to be able to give Mary, Tom, Joe and Ashar the opportunity to drive growth and engage with clients to support our strategic priorities.”