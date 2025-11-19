Iress enhances its Equity Release service in response to adviser demand and lender innovation

Iress today announced a series of significant enhancements to its Equity Release service on The Exchange to meet growing adviser demand and support ongoing lender innovation in the later-life market.

The new capabilities, available at no extra cost to users of The Exchange, deliver richer product data, advanced modelling tools and improved API access, helping advisers provide more comprehensive personalised advice to clients exploring equity release and other later-life lending solutions.

The enhancements are an important development in Iress’ vision to create a more connected, data-driven and holistic advice experience across the mortgage and later-life lending markets.

The enhancements include:

Expanded product data: The results screen now displays new key data, including the maximum available loan, the maximum Loan-to-Value (LTV), and the maximum allowable overpayment without penalty, giving advisers a clearer view of product suitability and flexibility.

The results screen now displays new key data, including the maximum available loan, the maximum Loan-to-Value (LTV), and the maximum allowable overpayment without penalty, giving advisers a clearer view of product suitability and flexibility. Sorting and filtering for ‘Payment Term’ products: Advisers can now filter and sort products featuring fixed-interest payment terms by length, with clear indicators showing whether payments are mandatory or linked to product incentives.

Advisers can now filter and sort products featuring fixed-interest payment terms by length, with clear indicators showing whether payments are mandatory or linked to product incentives. Interest servicing modelling: An upgraded modelling screen enables advisers to accurately illustrate the long-term effects of making interest-servicing payments over a defined period, including the impact of future withdrawals – providing clients with a more comprehensive financial forecast.

These enhancements are also available to third-party integrators, enabling partners such as the Premier Equity Release Club (PERC) to retrieve detailed data and documents seamlessly via the Iress API.

Iress’ Head of Product for Sourcing, Jacqueline Durbin, said: “We’re seeing rapid innovation across the equity release market, driven by both adviser demand and lender creativity. These developments are a direct response to that change and an important step in our broader strategy to bring together residential mortgages and equity release into a single, unified, holistic advice journey. Our goal is to give advisers the tools and data they need to guide clients confidently through every stage of their later-life lending decisions.”

Premier Equity Release Club’s Founder, Lyn Perrett, said: “We are delighted to see Iress continue to invest in its Equity Release service. These new data points and modelling tools are invaluable, allowing our members to provide even more comprehensive and tailored advice to their clients. The enhanced API access gives us the flexibility to integrate these powerful features directly into our platform, which provides a comprehensive system including CRM, fact-finding and case management.”

The latest developments further strengthen Iress’s position as a sourcing partner for the financial services sector, driving greater efficiency, transparency, and client insight across the later-life lending ecosystem.