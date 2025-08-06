Is this the ‘perfect storm’ for multi-asset funds?

Priscila Parente

·

Multi-asset investing has come a long way – and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. As Defaqto highlight in our latest Multi-Asset Fund Insights, the shift we’re seeing today really took off after the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) of 2012. Among other things, it encouraged advisers to hand over portfolio management to the specialists – the asset management industry.

Over the years, multi-asset investing has worn many hats – from its early days in the 1980s to the gradual development of multi-manager approaches in the 1990s, which began to develop serious traction in the 2000s. Chart 1 below (taken from p.19 of the Insights) shows one aspect of this transformation over time: 

2025 Multi-Asset Fund Insights

In this latest Multi-Asset Fund Insights, Defaqto take a closer look at how the sector has evolved, and what’s behind today’s ‘perfect storm’ for multi-asset strategies.

Download your complimentary copy today and earn CPD

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.