Is this the ‘perfect storm’ for multi-asset funds?

Multi-asset investing has come a long way – and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. As Defaqto highlight in our latest Multi-Asset Fund Insights, the shift we’re seeing today really took off after the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) of 2012. Among other things, it encouraged advisers to hand over portfolio management to the specialists – the asset management industry.

Over the years, multi-asset investing has worn many hats – from its early days in the 1980s to the gradual development of multi-manager approaches in the 1990s, which began to develop serious traction in the 2000s. Chart 1 below (taken from p.19 of the Insights) shows one aspect of this transformation over time:

In this latest Multi-Asset Fund Insights, Defaqto take a closer look at how the sector has evolved, and what’s behind today’s ‘perfect storm’ for multi-asset strategies.

