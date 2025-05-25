Is your broadband holding you back? five signs it’s time to upgrade

With online activity at an all-time high, reliable broadband is essential. Yet many UK users still put up with slow, outdated service, unaware of better options.

That’s why we’ve turned to Geoff Pestell, founder of the broadband comparison site Fibre Compare, to break down the five key red flags that signal it’s time to rethink your broadband and, more importantly, how to take action.

“Whether it’s switching providers, negotiating a better deal, or optimising your home setup, it’s time to take control of your broadband experience.

1. Buffering & slow streaming

“Lagging videos and endless buffering aren’t just annoying, they’re a sign your broadband isn’t keeping up, so let’s talk about what’s causing it.

“If multiple devices are streaming or downloading simultaneously, your broadband may struggle to keep up.

“To fix these issues, running a speed test can reveal whether your provider is delivering the speeds you pay for. Also, using a wired Ethernet connection instead of Wi-Fi can improve stability.

“Another solution is disconnecting unused devices and pausing background download. If buffering is a consistent problem, it may be worth upgrading your broadband plan.

2. Paying too much? Better deals are waiting for you

“If you’re out of contract, chances are you’re overpaying. Learn how to switch providers or negotiate a better renewal deal.

“Broadband providers raise prices after contracts expire, assuming customers won’t switch. New customers get the best deals, while existing ones see their bills climb.

“The best way to avoid overpaying is to compare providers and find a better deal. Fibre Compare makes this easy by showing available plans in your area. Switching broadband is much simpler than people think.

3. Inconsistent speeds at peak times

“If your internet slows down in the evening, network congestion may be the culprit. With more users streaming, gaming, and video calling, broadband speeds can drop significantly.

According to Broadband Search, peak hours typically coincide with periods of high internet usage, such as evenings and weekends when people are at home and engaging in online activities. Specifically, peak hours often occur from approximately 6 pm to 9 pm.

“Some providers prioritise certain types of traffic, meaning streaming or gaming might be slowed down compared to general web browsing.

“To fix it, run a speed test at different times, upgrade to fibre broadband, switch providers with better infrastructure, or use wired Ethernet connections for more stability. If speeds remain inconsistent, negotiating with your provider or switching could be your best option.

4. Frequent dropouts & loss of connection

“Losing Wi-Fi mid-scroll or dropping out of Teams calls? Unstable broadband could be caused by poor provider infrastructure, outdated equipment, or weak router placement.

“Running a speed test, upgrading your router, or repositioning it centrally can help, but if disconnections persist, switching providers may be the best fix for a more stable and reliable connection.

“Ideally, your router should be centrally located, positioned away from obstructions, and placed at an elevated height for optimal coverage.

“Using an older router or outdated modem can severely limit performance, especially if it doesn’t support modern Wi-Fi standards. If your provider sent you a basic router several years ago, upgrading to a newer model, or requesting a free upgrade can help eliminate dropouts.

5. Negotiating with your current provider

“Many feel that switching feels like too much hassle, as Ofcom research shows 40% of people are put off switching because it is considered too complex.

“However, negotiating can also work. Broadband providers want to avoid losing customers, and many will match competitor offers if you push for it.

“When calling your provider, it’s best to mention that you’ve seen better deals elsewhere by looking on comparison sites. A simple call could save you hundreds of pounds a year, or improve your broadband speeds for free.

“It’s best to ask for a retention deal, as companies often have discounts available for customers who threaten to leave.