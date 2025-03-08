IWD25 | New insights reveal stark disparity in employee appreciation between men and women – and its impact on UK businesses

As we celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) today, the latest research from Reward Gateway | Edenred reveals a troubling workplace disparity and that is that women feel significantly less appreciated at work than men.

With this year’s IWD theme, ‘#AccelerateAction,’ this research underscores a critical workplace issue. When employees feel appreciated, they are more engaged (91%), work harder (88%), and show greater loyalty (88%)—yet the gender gap in recognition persists, impacting both women’s career progression and business success.

Reward Gateway | Edenred’s Appreciation Index measures how appreciated employees feel in their workplace, and its latest insights highlight those areas of the UK workforce who feel most overlooked.

The index shows how many women in the UK feel significantly more underappreciated than their male colleagues, with 30% of women feeling underappreciated at work compared to only 20% of men. The index also found 80% of men felt appreciated at work compared to only 70% of women.

One of the biggest contributing factors to women feeling underappreciated is that females often feel less recognised by managers and feel they receive less praise. They are also less likely to feel their hard work is adequately rewarded. In general, women tend to make up more of the workforce in industries such as hospitality, tourism, healthcare and education, which score lower on the Appreciation Index, while more men work in financial services, technology and pharmaceuticals, which report some of the highest appreciation levels. The industry differences therefore show a clear gender disparity when it comes to appreciation.

Nebel Crowhurst, Chief Appreciation Officer, at Reward Gateway said: “It’s no secret that employers in the UK are suffering from an appreciation crisis, with us lagging behind the US and Australia in our appreciation scores. Within the UK, however, it’s important to shed light on those who are more at risk of feeling underappreciated than others and implement changes to the workplace to help mitigate this.

“Our research also highlights all the positive outcomes, such as increased engagement, productivity and loyalty, associated with employees feeling appreciated. With this in mind, it’s crucial that employers put more emphasis on appreciation within the workplace, especially when it comes to those areas of the workforce that are more at risk of underappreciation- such as women, and those working in traditionally female-led industries such as hospitality/tourism, healthcare, and education.

“With this year’s International Women’s Day campaign theme being ‘Accelerate Action’ for gender equality, there could not be a more appropriate time to be talking about the issues raised in the Appreciation Index. According to data from the World Economic Forum, at the current rate of progress, it will take until 2158 to reach full gender parity. That is five generations away – and we need to act now.

“While we are seeing positive movement in this space, such as initiatives aimed at encouraging more women into industries such as financial services, more needs to be done. With traditionally female-dominated industries the most at risk of underappreciation, employers need to make sure they are appreciating and valuing employees at all times. There is a long way to go, and it’s vital that we continue to push forward with the progress already being made.”

The research confirms that appreciation drives positive work outcomes such as increased engagement and loyalty. Employees report that they are more likely to work harder (88%), be more engaged (91%), feel more loyal to their employer (88%) or take on extra work (73%) when appreciated. All of this ultimately contributes to better business performance- indeed, our Economic Value Study found a 5-7% increase in positive business outcomes in companies that fostered better employee appreciation.

To foster a more appreciative – and therefore productive – environment, employers should prioritise three key areas:

Managerial recognition and support: The importance of interpersonal relationships and creating a supportive and safe environment at work here is crucial. Employees feel most valued when supported and acknowledged by influential stakeholders whose validation they seek to advance in their careers. To achieve this, employers should train managers to recognise their team members effectively and fairly, while also creating a supportive and inclusive work environment.

The importance of interpersonal relationships and creating a supportive and safe environment at work here is crucial. Employees feel most valued when supported and acknowledged by influential stakeholders whose validation they seek to advance in their careers. To achieve this, employers should train managers to recognise their team members effectively and fairly, while also creating a supportive and inclusive work environment. Organisational praise and rewards for hard work: Appreciation at the corporate level rather than from individual managers, along with acknowledgment and incentivisation when employees go above and beyond in their work, are also key drivers. By promoting an inclusive, consistent recognition and rewards system, employees will feel valued and recognised for their extra efforts.

Appreciation at the corporate level rather than from individual managers, along with acknowledgment and incentivisation when employees go above and beyond in their work, are also key drivers. By promoting an inclusive, consistent recognition and rewards system, employees will feel valued and recognised for their extra efforts. Creating a sense of belonging: This puts emphasis on the importance of relationships, connections and a sense of community at work. When employees feel genuinely connected to their workplace and colleagues, it cultivates trust and loyalty- enhancing their commitment to organisational goals. With executives generally reporting a stronger sense of belonging than junior staff, organisations must extend efforts to cultivate this feeling across all levels of seniority in order to foster a strong workplace community.