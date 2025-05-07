JM Finn hires Charity Specialist

Prior to joining JM Finn, Rorie spent nearly 9 years at Newton Investment Management, latterly as head of Charity Clients. Prior to that he served as an officer in the Royal Gurkha Rifles.

Mark Powell, Head of the Charities for JM Finn commented: “We are delighted Rorie has agreed to join us for the next stage of his career. His experience, drive and ambition will significantly enhance our proposition and widen our reach to those trustees who see the benefit of a highly personalised service supported by a robust investment process.”

Rorie Evans commented: “I have long admired JM Finn’s approach to managing charities’ investments. I am excited to be joining the team and looking forward to helping the firm take their award winning services to a wider audience.”

JM Finn looks after over £600m of charity assets across a broad range of charity clients including Livery Companies, Educational, Religious, Military, Disability and Animal, amongst others.

In addition to helping charities manage their assets, Rorie is a non-executive director of the Forces Pension Society and a Trustee of Combat Stress, the UK’s leading charity for veterans’ mental health.

Rorie’s appointment follows that of Sara Pereira as Lead Generation Manager as the firm looks to place further emphasis on growing the business.