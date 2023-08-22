JM Finn organises rowing challenge in Bristol in support of the Ace of Blades all-female rowing team

JM Finn are very proud to sponsor The Ace of Blades, who are an all-female rowing team taking part in the Atlantic Challenge at the end of 2023. They will row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic, starting in La Gomera in the Canary Islands and heading to English Harbour in Antigua, hoping to arrive in less than 40 days.

The team at JM Finn were joined during the day by friends and family and other Bristol-based professionals across the private client world who came along to take part in the row and to show their support for those doing the challenge.

The event also helped the team on their way to their goal of raising £60,000 for their chosen charities – MacMillan Cancer Support, The Outward Bound Trust and Prostate Cymru.

While the sponsored row took place on rowing machines, the Ace of Blades boat made an appearance for the day to provide some insight into the realities of life at sea for 40 days.

Simon Temple-Pederson, head of the JM Finn Bristol office commented “I have complete admiration for the Ace of Blades team, who have already showed unwavering determination, strength and perseverance. It was fantastic for our local contacts and clients to learn more about the challenge, see the boat and provide their support. I wish the team good luck and look forward to tracking their journey.”

For more information on the team and their challenge, please visit: https://www.jmfinn.com/AOB-sponsorship/