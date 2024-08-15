Join the Enterprise Investment Scheme Association and the EIS/SEIS ecosystem to celebrate!



In 2024, we are celebrating 30 incredible years of the Enterprise Investment Scheme. Three decades of founders, investors and advisers using the EIS to support UK startups to become household names, create life-changing health technology and address some of the greatest challenges of our time.

Learn more about the event and how to join the EIS/SEIS ecosystem to celebrate

Date: Wednesday 18th September

Time: 10am until 6:30pm, followed by an evening reception until 8:30pm

Venue: Institute of Directors, 116 Pall Mall, Central London

The event will include food and drink throughout the day. We will share a standing buffet lunch, tea, coffee & cake breaks, and drinks and delicious canapes at the evening reception.

Tickets are available now

More information on the event

The 30th Anniversary of the EIS Celebration will be exciting in person conference, bursting with incredible speakers and important conversations.

The event is supported by many across the ecosystem, including headline sponsor Allica Bank.

What is the EIS, and why are we celebrating?

The Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) are Government schemes that encourage investment into early stage startups through a range of tax reliefs for investors in high risk businesses.

The EIS and the SEIS are responsible for £32 billion of investment into more than 56,000 UK startups. They are the leading schemes of their kind globally and play a fundamental role in attracting talent to the UK. The schemes ensure startups have access to crucial investment, driving innovation, creating jobs and fuelling growth across the whole of the UK. The EIS Association is the trade body for the EIS ecosystem, representing more than 400 entrepreneurs, advisers and investors.



