JPMAM’s Natasha May comments on ECB interest rate announcement

Matt Williams

·

Natasha May, Global Market Analyst at J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM), has shared her thoughts on yesterday’s ECB interest rate cut.

“The ECB chose continuity, sticking with their tried-and-tested formula of a 25-basis point rate cut accompanied by little to no guidance about the future policy path. This might appear a sensible strategy, given huge uncertainty about future global trade relations. But considering the economic backdrop, there is no need for the ECB to be so hesitant.

Wherever tariff rates settle, most members of the ECB’s Governing Council seem to agree that trade tensions will weigh more on eurozone activity – and therefore medium-term inflation – than they will directly boost prices. This implies the ECB should take rates below its estimate of a 1.75 to 2.25% neutral range, especially given near-term deflationary pressures stemming from a stronger euro and lower energy costs.

“And services prices – to date the stickiest component of eurozone inflation – are showing encouraging signs of deceleration, as lower wage growth feeds through into consumer prices. June’s policy meeting will be accompanied by new staff forecasts that are likely to project lower growth and inflation over the next few years. President Lagarde should take that opportunity to signal that the path for eurozone rates remains downward.”

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.