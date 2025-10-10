Just Mortgages marks four years of broker mental health support with new podcast and enhanced resources

Just Mortgages, one of the UK’s largest mortgage brokerages, has marked the four-year anniversary of its self-employed mental health and wellbeing programme with the launch of a new podcast and a refreshed line-up of support for principal brokers, their staff and their families.

Launched in 2021, the Individual Assistance Programme provides broker firms with compassionate support 24/7, 365 days a year. It is designed specifically for self-employed advisers to bridge a recognised support gap in the sector between employed and self-employed roles. It combines a wealth of online resources, workshops and practical guides with an independent, free and confidential helpline offering mental health support – delivered by partner Health Assured.

Alongside the renewal of its partnership with Health Assured, Just Mortgages has marked the anniversary with the launch of its new podcast and internal communications. The programme is now fully embedded across the business, from induction, through to manager and leadership inductions, appraisals and reviews.

Consistent internal communications include regular Facebook group posts and monthly articles on key wellbeing topics, reflecting not just the wellbeing industry but also wider issues such as financial wellbeing and the cost of living crisis to ensure conversations remain current and relevant. Increased internal comms also serve to remind brokers that the programme is available to their families too.

The programme now contains more than 37 different training modules and wellbeing initiatives. This includes self-led eLearning modules, interactive workshops, podcasts, practical guides and specialist booklets on topics including mental health, stress, relationships, financial difficulties and significant life events such as the menopause. All are accessed through Just Mortgages’ digital learning and development platform, which is available to everyone across the business at any time.

Mental health and wellbeing is led by Sian Musial, a qualified wellbeing practitioner and learning and development consultant at Just Mortgages. She works closely with the learning and development team, which also offers in-person and remote training sessions, as well as hundreds of online modules. These modules cover everything from sales and product training, to marketing, lead generation, leadership and compliance.

Sian Musial said:

“Buying a home can be one of the most stressful things you can do, but we mustn’t forget the stress felt by brokers during this process. In addition to an intense, high pressure profession, self-employed brokers have the added stress of running their own business, as well as perhaps their own health challenges, major life events or struggles with mental health and wellbeing. While being self-employed brings a lot of freedom, it can also mean missing out on the type of support that employed roles often provide. This gap has been recognised by Just Mortgages and I’m proud of the programme of support we have put in place and the success it has achieved.

“The growth over those four years has been significant with a full range of training modules, wellbeing initiatives and material now available, alongside our brilliant helpline and support from Health Assured. Our new podcast, resources and comms strategy means that at every level of the business and from new starter to veteran colleagues, everyone will be aware of the support available to them and importantly, to their families too.”

Carl Parker, national director of Just Mortgages, adds:

“The four year anniversary is a great opportunity to celebrate the successes of the programme and the hard work of Sian in developing and deploying this valuable resource. It forms an integral part of the support structure we place around all our brokers from day one to help them succeed – whether that’s access to training and mentoring from our expert management team or day-to-day support with sales, marketing and compliance. While this is all important in supporting the broker, programmes such as our Individual Assistance Programme ensure we are also supporting the person, as well as their families.”

Just Mortgages operates across the UK with nearly 500 self-employed advisers, either operating under the Just Mortgages banner, or their own trading style. Furthermore, the brokerage has more than 150 advisers based in estate agency branches nationwide, along with a specialist new build and shared ownership division. Supporting advisers is its financial advice arm, Just Wealth which offers referral opportunities to discuss pensions, savings, investments and estate planning.