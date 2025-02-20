Just Mortgages unveils new starter boost to support self-employed recruitment

The self-employed division of Just Mortgages, one of the UK’s largest mortgage brokerages, has announced the launch of New Starter Boost, a comprehensive package of support to help advisers in their early days as self-employed.

The new package is designed to encourage those thinking about making a move into self-employed by helping to answer some of the concerns around financial uncertainty when they do make the switch. To support advisers, New Starter Boost offers new self-employed advisers access to pre-qualified leads to populate their diary in those early months.

The aim is to help advisers hit the ground running and build a pipeline of new business as quickly as possible.

In addition, New Starter Boost includes a commission advance scheme where new advisers are able to access an interest free loan to support them in their first few months. Not only does the initiative take into account the longer transaction times seen in the market, but it enables advisers to focus on their clients and building their business plan.

The new scheme is part of a wider package of support available to both new and existing self-employed advisers. Alongside an experienced team of area directors providing ongoing mentoring, advisers have access to day-to-day support with sales, marketing, compliance and training.

Once up to speed, advisers even have the opportunity to expand their licence qualifications within Just Mortgages to advise on business protection, equity release and commercial deals. Furthermore, advisers can become a business principal and grow their business through additional mortgage and protection advisers and admin staff. Just Mortgages provides all the management training and supports advisers in recruiting, managing and supporting their own teams.

Ben Allkins, head of mortgages and protection at Just Mortgages, said: “One of the biggest obstacles stopping even the most ambitious of advisers going self-employed is the fear of those first few months. Where the business is going to come from or how they will pay their bills without a steady pay cheque are all genuine concerns. However, we’re really pleased to be able to provide a package of support to help answer those concerns and help advisers fulfil their potential.

“The self-employed division at Just Mortgages has long been known for the high levels of support we provide to all our advisers, as well as the flexibility we offer under the Just Mortgages banner or own brand options. We want to be the go-to destination for ambitions advisers, offering a platform to not just put your name above the door, but launch and scale and successful and diverse advice business. With high levels of new applicants and nearly 500 advisers in the division, it’s great to see this recognised.”

Alongside nearly 500 self-employed advisers across the country. Just Mortgages has more than 150 employed advisers in estate agency branches nationwide. In addition, advisers in Just Mortgages also have access to the brokerage’s financial advice arm Just Wealth and referral opportunities to discuss pensions, savings, investments and estate planning.

Those interested in joining the Just Mortgages team can get in touch by visiting: https://applyforselfemployed.paperform.co