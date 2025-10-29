Key Group recruits new chief financial officer

Key Group has appointed James Perkin as its new Chief Financial Officer. He starts at Key Group in January, subject to regulatory approval.

He joins from equity release lender and adviser Age Partnership Group where he was Chief Financial Officer and has 12-plus years’ experience in Finance Director and CEO roles during his 23-year career.

His career has focused on consumer finance businesses and he started work as a trainee auditor with Baker Tilly.

James will join the Board at Key Group and his role will include overarching responsibility for the finance function as well as the facilities management team at Key Group’s Preston headquarters. He takes over as CFO from Key Group CEO Simon Thompson who has been acting as interim CFO, following the retirement of his predecessor.

Simon Thompson, CEO at Key Group said: “James brings deep experience and expertise in the later life lending market to Key Group and is the ideal appointment at an exciting time for our business.

“The later life lending market is evolving rapidly and is increasingly established as a major part of the mainstream mortgage market. James will make a major contribution to the team as we continue to expand and I look forward to working with him.”

James Perkin added: “Key Group is one of the leading companies in the sector, so it is a great time to join. I am excited to apply my experience to help further enhance the Group’s proposition.”