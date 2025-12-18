Key turns on tv campaign as later life lending confidence grows

Key Equity Release has returned to TV advertising, reflecting growing confidence across the equity release and wider later life lending market.

The UK’s leading equity release adviser has launched a pioneering three-minute daytime TV campaign aimed at helping over-55 homeowners better understand their later life lending options and make informed decisions about accessing property wealth.

Initially running from Boxing Day to January 31st, the new ad campaign has been created with specialist DRTV partner Smart Response Media. It is expected to air throughout the year at strategic points, underlining Key’s commitment to raising customer awareness as the later life lending market continues to mature.

The campaign focuses on clarity, reassurance, and trust addressing common questions and misconceptions around equity release and other later life lending solutions. The extended three-minute format has been deliberately chosen as it enables Key to explain equity release clearly, responsibly and in a consumer-focused way.

The advertising drive has been timed to meet growing demand from over-55 homeowners for support on accessing property wealth which is increasingly important for addressing a wide range of needs and wants particular given the implications of November’s Budget.

They include the pressure on retirement income from the ongoing cost-of-living squeeze, as well as frozen income tax thresholds and the need for help with gifting to children and grandchildren.

Key is seeing growing interest in the role of property wealth in financial planning across all life stages and, particularly for older customers, it is important that specialist advice is sought in order that all options are considered.

Rachel East, Senior Director – Later Life Advice, Key Advice said:

“The return to TV advertising is significant for the equity release market as a whole, not just Key Equity Release. Later life lending needs to be part of both mainstream mortgage conversations and wealth management discussions to ensure customers have all the information they need to make choices that are right for them.

“We are really excited to be able to reach those customers who may not have considered modern lifetime mortgages as a viable option and, in turn, support them in later life. Our three-minute TV advert enables us to explain those options clearly while reinforcing trust in the advice customers receive.”

Data from Key shows two-thirds of equity release customers spread the funds they released across a range of purposes reflecting how modern lifetime mortgages are a multi-use product, supporting the wants and needs of a broad profile of customers and rapidly moving from a niche to a norm.

Gifting to children or grandchildren accounted for 9.1% of usage – one of the highest usages of funds and reflecting how, with specialist advice, equity release can play an important role in efficient intergenerational wealth transfer.