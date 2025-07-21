Kicking off a new era in the digital transformation of the mortgage and property landscape 

Written by Dale Jannels, CEO, One Mortgage System

In a void period where there is precious little football on the agenda – I say this as a Liverpool fan who totally ignored the Club World Cup – I’m currently getting my footy fix through the multitude of transfer rumours that clutter social media minute by minute. With the advent of AI, who knows where many of these stories start or end. Gone are the days of eagerly scanning CEEFAX or the back pages of the newspaper to confirm a signing along with the chances of making a marquee signing out of the blue.

I appreciate that I am showing my age here but these thoughts led me to reflect on how technology continues to change our industry, not only in terms of how we access information but also how we can filter through it, make decisions, deliver advice and effectively utilise data, online tools and digital platforms.

In recent times, technology has reshaped important elements across the modern mortgage and property market. Whether it’s a broker using a CRM to track client journeys or a lender integrating APIs for seamless application processing, digital tools are doing more of the heavy lifting. Platforms like OMS, which provide a centralised system help minimise the need for rekeying information and ensure more accurate, timely advice across various product lines.

For brokers juggling complex product comparisons or second charge loan applications, this centralisation of data is a game changer. Real-time sourcing tools like the OMS quick quote can instantly compare seconds products without a full Decision in Principle, allowing brokers to move quickly and confidently.

This increasing reliance on technology isn’t just about efficiency, it’s also aligning with the regulatory direction of travel. The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) recent Discussion Paper DP25/2 signals the next phase of regulatory evolution, focused on improving access to homeownership while maintaining consumer protection. This consultation invites views on how regulation can better support innovation in products and services, ensuring they meet the diverse needs of consumers throughout life stages.

With Consumer Duty now in effect, firms must not only meet compliance thresholds but actively demonstrate good outcomes for clients. Digital tools play a crucial role here in terms of capturing and auditing client journeys, generating personalised reports, and tracking key engagement metrics, all of which contribute to more transparent, client-centric service.

Within this, AI is no longer a futuristic concept. According to a recent Dynamic Planner survey, 94% of advice professionals view AI as a positive force for the industry. Early use cases such as meeting transcriptions, document analysis, report generation are already reducing the time and cost to serve clients. While only a third of firms have implemented AI, over half are actively exploring its potential, suggesting major adoption is imminent.

This enthusiasm is underpinned by practical benefits. AI helps firms reduce overheads and reach more clients, particularly attractive to smaller firms trying to match the efficiency of larger peers. And with tools evolving quickly, next year’s picture will likely look very different.

Data is also increasingly being seen as a vital business asset, with the survey also reporting that 85% of advice firms described it as being “essential” or “useful” for informed decision-making. The integration of CRMs with other platforms, like conveyancing, sourcing or protection, means brokers can not only reduce admin but build a complete and actionable picture of their client base.

This joined-up approach enables brokers to forecast trends, improve client retention strategies, and meet Consumer Duty requirements with confidence. It also removes some of the mental strain many advisers face, long hours and high workloads being a significant issue in the industry.

For lenders, the danger lies in doing nothing. Many are still operating with outdated legacy systems, which slow down product innovation, increase operational costs, and compromise regulatory compliance. As the FCA supports more agile, flexible offerings, those stuck in the past risk being left behind.

So, whether you’re a tech-savvy broker or a traditional lender, the message is clear: innovate or stagnate. Embracing digital tools – from AI and CRMs to instant sourcing and automated compliance – can not only improve operational efficiency but also deliver better consumer outcomes in line with evolving regulation.

The transfer window might be short, but the tech window is always open, so make the right signings when it comes to working with the right tech partner, or risk spending the season stuck on the bench while your competitors run away with the league.