Landbay boosts limited edition range with rate reductions and new purchase options

Buy-to-let lender Landbay has reduced rates across its new limited edition range, which is now available for remortgage and for new purchases too.

All eight products in the range have seen a 0.10% reduction in rates. This includes the standard five-year fixed rate products – available at up to 75% loan-to-value (LTV), as well as the AVM-supported range of standard five-year fixed rate products. These are available at up to 65% LTV and utilise AVM technology to deliver cost savings and greater efficiencies – with time to offer on average three-times faster than a standard application.

The limited edition range now starts at 4.59%, with all products benefitting from Landbay’s variable fee structure for enhanced affordability.

The new and improved range, along with Landbay’s entire product range, is available for intermediaries to view and compare using Landbay’s buy-to-let affordability calculator.

Product highlights:

Limited Edition Standard 5 Year Fixed 75% LTV 5% Fee from 4.79%

Limited Edition Standard 5 Year Fixed 75% LTV 2% Fee from 5.39%

Limited Edition AVM 5 Year Fixed 65% LTV 6% Fee from 4.59%

Limited Edition AVM 5 Year Fixed 65% LTV 2% Fee from 5.39%

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “It is great to be able to kickstart 2025 with rate reductions across our popular limited edition range, all the while making this available for new purchases too. This opens up new opportunities for the many landlords still looking to grow their portfolio and adds extra options for brokers to be able to support their clients.

“We start the new year with the same ambition to ensure our product range is as competitive as possible and in tune with the demands and needs of the market. As ever, we will continue to identify opportunities where we can trim rates or introduce new products and take action quickly to ensure we are properly serving our broker partners and their landlord clients.”