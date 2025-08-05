Landbay expands new summer special range with product transfers

BTL lender Landbay is turning up the heat on its new Summer Special range of standard products, unveiling five new product transfer options and enhanced rates.

The new product transfer options are available at up to 75% loan-to-value (LTV), with rates across both two-year and five-year fixed rate products starting at 4.29%.

Landbay has also confirmed rate reductions of up to 0.10% across both Summer Special two-year and five-year fixed rate products – available at up to 75% LTV. Rates now start at 4.29% with products suitable for standard properties and for loan sizes of between £30,000 and £2 million.

The entire range is exclusive to limited companies (SPVs), with Landbay’s variable fee structure available for enhanced affordability.

To view and compare all products, intermediaries can use Landbay’s buy-to-let affordability calculator.

Summer Special products:

Product Transfer Standard 5 year fixed – up to 75% LTV 5% fee @ 4.29%

Product Transfer Standard 5 year fixed – up to 75% LTV 2% fee @ 4.89%

Product Transfer Standard 2 year fixed – up to 75% LTV 3% fee @ 4.29%

Product Transfer Standard 2 year fixed – up to 75% LTV 2% fee @ 4.79%

Standard 2 year fixed – up to 75% LTV 3% fee @ 4.29%

Standard 5 year fixed – up to 75% LTV 5% fee @ 4.29%

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “Since launch, our product transfer proposition has proven incredibly popular among landlords looking for an efficient and cost-effective way to refinance. Now, we bring these fantastic options to our new Summer Special range and strengthen what is already a competitive and hugely attractive suite of products. Adding in a rate reduction further sweetens the deal and reflects our commitment to jump on opportunities as soon as they present themselves.

“The combination of our broad funding model, powerful technology and in-house expertise means we can continue to prioritise product choice, speed and agility to deliver for brokers and their landlord clients across the country.”