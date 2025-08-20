Landbay launches four new free valuation products

Landbay has announced it is launching free valuation remortgage and product transfer (PT) products.

The buy-to-let lender is adding four new 5-year fixed Summer Special products with free valuations. These are available up to 75% loan-to-value (LTV) on standard remortgage and on PT variants. The four products also feature free administration with no application fees.

Additionally, Landbay says it is decreasing the rates of its 2-year fixed Summer Special products by 0.20% for up to 75% LTV products on both standard and product transfers variants.

All products come with variable fee options for enhanced affordability. The entire Summer Specials range is exclusive to limited companies (SPVs).

To view and compare all products, intermediaries can use Landbay’s buy-to-let affordability calculator.

Products:

Summer Special Remortgage Free Valuation Standard 5 Year Fixed 75% LTV @4.72 with 3% Fee

Summer Special Remortgage Free Valuation Standard 5 Year Fixed 75% LTV @4.32 with 5% Fee

Product Transfer Summer Special Free Valuation Standard 5 Year Fixed 75% LTV @4.72 with 3% Fee

Product Transfer Summer Special Free Valuation Standard 5 Year Fixed 75% LTV @4.32 with 5% Fee

Summer Special Standard 2 Year Fixed 75% LTV @4.59 with 2% Fee

Summer Special Standard 2 Year Fixed 75% LTV @4.09 with 3% Fee

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “Landbay is an agile lender committed to changing our ranges quickly to suit broker demand – so our products always offer landlords the best possible choice. We can provide popular free valuation options and competitive rates because we can leverage the sophisticated technology on which Landbay is built – as well as our broad funding model. That combines to put us in a very good position to deliver fantastic, flexible products at attractive rates.”