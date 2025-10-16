Landmark Q3 2025 property market overview: a market in waiting

Residential property trend data for Q3 2025 reveals a market held back by uncertainty as speculation over potential reforms to property taxes ahead of the Autumn Budget weighs on market sentiment.

Released today, Landmark Information Group’s Q3 2025 Residential Property Trends Report provides a detailed picture of property market activity across England, Wales and Scotland, demonstrating that while volumes overall have remained comparatively steady, the market is in a holding pattern amid fiscal uncertainty.

The data shows a subdued market as speculation about potential changes to property taxes in the Autumn Budget appears to have created uncertainty, with subdued market activity as buyers and sellers await clarity before committing to a move.

While market activity in July and August reflected the usual summer slowdown, the anticipated September rebound failed to materialise, according to the data. Across England and Wales, listing volumes fell by 1% in Q3 2025 compared with the same quarter in 2024 and properties marked as Sold Subject to Contract (SSTC) were down 6% compared across the same timeframe, and were broadly consistent with the levels recorded in previous quarters throughout 2025.

Reflecting lingering caution in the market, the data suggests confidence has yet to recover from the post-election uncertainty that dampened activity last year, with this year’s market behaving in much the same way. Search order and completion volumes remained largely unchanged from the dampened levels experienced in 2024, with the data showing that search order volumes declined by 2% in Q3 2025 compared with Q3 2024, while completions rose by just 1% in the same timeframe.

Despite the market still experiencing lower-than-average transaction volumes overall, there remain persistent process inefficiencies in the transaction pipeline. Earlier in the autumn, Landmark Information Group convened industry leaders to create Project 28: A Charter for faster, more certain property transactions to tackle this.

The Charter sets out eight cross-industry pledges to cut property transaction times to just 28 days and lays the groundwork for a more resilient market, ready to meet renewed demand with a modernised system built on collaboration, data and technology to deliver faster, more certain outcomes for buyers and sellers.

Simon Brown, CEO, Landmark Information Group, said:

“People want to move, but speculation around potential changes to property taxes in the forthcoming Autumn Budget has caused activity to stall, with movers likely to be waiting for clarity before making their decisions.

This moment should be seen as an opportunity. Housing is a cornerstone of economic growth, yet the process of buying and selling homes remains too slow and uncertain. The Government’s newly announced homebuying reform consultation is a vital and long-overdue step towards change.

Through the Project 28 Charter, we and our industry partners are committed to proving what’s possible: delivering faster, more certain transactions and cutting transaction times to just 28 days. If we modernise the process, we not only restore confidence to the market, we help unlock growth across the wider economy.”

Key findings from the report

Cross market activity