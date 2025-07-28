Later-in-life lending is no longer niche – so why are advisers still treating it that way?

James Tucker, CEO of leading mortgage tech firm Twenty7tec, which has recently partnered with platform Advise Wise to help brokers meet the growing demand from older borrowers, discusses the stigma around later life lending.

As homeowners aged 55 and over sit on £2.6 trillion in property wealth, and the FCA formally recognises later life lending as a “significant and growing part” of the mortgage market, there’s growing concern that advisers are overlooking one of the biggest advice opportunities of the next decade.

From misunderstanding of equity release to cultural discomfort around borrowing in later life, many over-50s remain reluctant to unlock the value tied up in their homes – with less than 2% ever having taken out a lifetime mortgage: a type of loan secured against your home that doesn’t need to be repaid until you die or move into long-term care.

But surprisingly, it’s not the customers causing the biggest barrier – it’s the advisers.

“Some advisers are still nervous to even bring up later life lending with clients – but this is where advice moves from being helpful to absolutely essential,” said James.

“It’s about care, inheritance, and long-term financial security – and if advisers aren’t having these conversations, they’re missing one of the most meaningful advice moments they’ll ever have with a client. Ultimately, we’ve got to stop calling it a niche. It’s not a niche anymore. It’s an underserved part of the market that’s only going to grow.”

And the numbers on Twenty7tec’s data platform support that. In the first five months of 2025 alone, over-55s accounted for:

122,000+ property purchases

215,000+ remortgages

33,000+ first-time buyer cases



Between 2020 and 2025 the number of mortgage searches for borrowers aged 55 and over who are first-time buyers has risen 49.71%, whereas under-40s has declined by -3.92%, despite overall growth in the market – suggesting people are getting on the property ladder much later in life.

“These numbers are clear evidence that this is no longer a specialist corner of the market, but a major advice opportunity hiding in plain sight,” said James. “But the real issue isn’t availability – it’s advice gaps and a disconnect between consumer and adviser action.”

He added: “We’re seeing a clear rise in later life criteria searches across our platform, which tells us there’s growing interest – but it’s still not being matched by adviser action. The demand is there, and brokers need the confidence, tools and triggers to act on it.

“One of the biggest challenges is that some advisers still don’t fully understand the products or feel confident discussing them. That’s where education, CRM prompts and segmentation come into play.”

Jonathan Thirkill, Founder of Advise Wise, agreed: “We’re seeing more advisers engage with later life lending, but confidence is still the missing link. Our partnership with Twenty7tec isn’t just about product access; it’s about equipping advisers with the education and support they need to spot client needs early and have more meaningful conversations.”

Despite being highly regulated and more flexible than ever – with no negative equity guarantees, tenure for life, optional repayments (up to 40%), and fixed or capped interest rates for life – later life lending remains misunderstood or dismissed by many advisers.

At the same time, 31% of first-time buyers now rely on family support for deposits, and many borrowers are extending mortgage terms into retirement. Advisers are uniquely placed to support both generations – but only if they adopt a more holistic, longer-term mindset.

“Later life lending is exactly the kind of area where segmentation and CRM should shine,” James explained. “It should automatically surface life-stage opportunities – that’s where the tech needs to go, and exactly what we’re working towards with our Connect system. It’s not just about recording what’s been done. It’s about prompting what needs to happen next.”

James concluded: “Advisers need to reach clients before they ask the question – and that means moving beyond CRM as admin. It’s about using behavioural cues, product triggers and life-stage data to truly understand your client and start the conversations that matter.

“They don’t need more products – they need better ways to know when to have the right conversation. And that starts with understanding not just the data – but the human behind it.”