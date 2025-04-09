Later Life Lending Summit launches exclusive workshop aimed at advisers new to the sector – Equity Release Council

With interest in this important sector continuing to grow, the Equity Release Council is delighted to announce that it will be hosting an exclusive workshop aimed at Advisers new to the sector at its flagship Later Life Lending Summit. This event, which is due to take place on 13 May at Church House in the heart of Westminster, is sponsored by Adlington Law, one of the leading solicitors in the later life lending space.

The fifth annual summit organised by the Council, themed “Overcoming Barriers: A Vision for Property Wealth and Later Life Lending”, will see up to 350 policymakers, regulators, industry leaders and consumer advocates come together to discuss how the industry can evolve to better support customers (click here). With representatives from more than 10 countries including Canada and the United States as well as from across Europe, this event serves as a global landmark event for the industry.

Attendees will be able to listen to speakers from the Financial Conduct Authority, the Money & Pensions Service, the Financial Ombudsman Service, UK Finance, the Open Property Data Association, Fairer Finance and other well-respected organisations. More practical ‘advice in action’ sessions will also be included within the day to encourage delegates to consider how they can continue to provide good customer outcomes.

In addition to the main plenary programme, which aims to encourage dialogue amongst key stakeholders by encouraging fresh thinking, the Council will also be hosting a workshop aimed at those new to the sector supported by the LIBF. This tailored event will provide practical insights from industry members on a host of topics including qualifications, marketing, customer engagement and the later life lending advice journey.

Carol Nuttall, Managing Director and Solicitor at Adlington Law, added: “Solicitors have a crucial role to play in the later life lending market – supporting clients as they make choices around property wealth and helping organisations complete the often-complex conveyancing process around this. We are therefore pleased to sponsor the Later Life Lending Summit for the second time and help to provide an opportunity for the industry to discuss the challenge we face and how we can overcome these.”

Jim Boyd, CEO of the Equity Release Council, said: “The Later Life Lending Summit is the flagship event in our annual calendar and attracts interest from both an international as well as domestic audiences. We are therefore delighted that Adlington Law have agreed to act as lead sponsors – setting the scene for a day of learning, discussion and networking. There is more interest in the potential for property to support people as they age than ever before and the Summit is a key opportunity to discuss how we can overcome the barriers that are holding our sector back.

John Somerville, Director of Financial Services at LIBF, added, “For most advisers, securing their qualifications is only just the start of the journey. The new workstream at the Later Life Lending Summit is designed to provide newly qualified advisers or those considering a qualification with insight into the entire customer journey, as well as hints and tips from those who have been operating in this sector for years. This type of event is just one of the ways we are demonstrating our commitment to supporting advisers at every stage of their career.”

To find out more about the Summit and book your place, please click here.