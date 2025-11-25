Later-life mortgages can help over-50s navigate potential tax rises in the autumn budget

Written by Leon Diamond, founder and CEO at LiveMore Mortgages, the mortgage lender for people aged 50 to 90+

As the country anticipates Rachel Reeves’ first Autumn Budget, concerns are growing that older homeowners might bear a significant portion of the fiscal tightening. The Chancellor has indicated that “all will have to contribute” to restoring Britain’s finances, but rumours from 11 Downing Street suggest that pensioners could be hit the hardest.

With frozen tax thresholds potentially drawing more pensioners into income tax and Labour’s proposed ‘mansion tax’ targeting higher-value homes, many over-50s face increasing financial pressure. This impact will likely be most severe for those who are “asset rich, cash poor” – older homeowners with substantial housing wealth but limited disposable income. Research from Scottish Widows underscores the urgency of this issue, with over a third of women (36%) at risk of poverty in retirement.

These pressures highlight why more people are turning to later-life lending to secure financial stability. Since 2020, LiveMore has been at the forefront of this market, offering a range of products, including Retirement Interest-Only (RIO) mortgages, standard repayment and interest-only mortgages, and lifetime mortgages with no negative equity guarantee.

Unlocking housing wealth without increasing tax exposure

In an environment where property and wealth taxes may rise, borrowing against your home provides a powerful way to supplement income without triggering additional income tax. Whether through a RIO mortgage, an interest-only product, or a lifetime mortgage, releasing equity can deliver tax-free cash flow at a time when household budgets are under strain. This can be especially valuable if income taxes rise further or benefits are tightened. Borrowers should always seek professional advice before making decisions about tax planning or borrowing.

Estate planning amid possible IHT changes

Speculation around potential inheritance tax (IHT) reforms, including reduced reliefs or higher effective rates, is prompting more advisers to explore mortgage-based estate planning. Later-life mortgage debt is deducted from the value of an estate before IHT is calculated, which can help clients manage their long-term legacy goals in a changing tax landscape.

More than equity release: the importance of choice

A common misconception is that “later life lending” equals “equity release” but the market is much broader. Products such as RIOs or retirement-friendly standard mortgages can sometimes deliver more flexible, cost-effective outcomes than traditional roll-up interest equity release, particularly if new taxes target high-value homes.

Advisers therefore have an increasingly vital role. The best outcomes come from understanding the full financial picture: pensions, annuities, employment income, savings, and family commitments. Tools like LiveMore’s Mortgage Matcher® help advisers quickly map options, but technology is most effective when paired with strong education and holistic advice.

Supporting cash flow and managing debt

With rising living costs and the possibility of new tax burdens, many households are also managing expensive unsecured debt. Later-life mortgages can consolidate this borrowing into a single, more manageable payment therefore helping protect monthly cash flow and offering stability at a time of financial uncertainty.

The road ahead

Whatever measures the Chancellor unveils, the demand for flexible later-life lending solutions will continue to grow. Many older borrowers are still working, supporting younger family members, or seeking to move home. A more joined-up, innovative approach to later-life lending supported by regulators and policymakers could have a transformative impact on millions.

LiveMore remains committed to expanding choice, driving innovation, and helping advisers support the over-50s through what could be one of the most significant Budgets for pensioners in a generation.