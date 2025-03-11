Law Firm Sees 94% increase in home sellers ahead of upcoming stamp duty changes

Taylor Rose, the leading independent law firm, has seen a 94% increase in conveyancing instructions compared to last year. Data reveals that Taylor Rose has received 5,297 instructions – the point when a buyer moves forward with the purchase agreement of a property – in January and February 2025 compared to 2,738 in the same period in 2024.

Commenting on the data, Hannah Wright, Head of New Business at Taylor Rose said: “With the change to the stamp duty threshold coming at the end of the month, coupled with positive reports around falling mortgage rates and reduction in interest rate levels, we are seeing a very positive response in the market with a significant increase in client instructions.

“We have seen a spike in sellers coming to the market, often after months of deciding whether to list their homes or not, and, naturally, with more stock coming onto the market, this breeds more buyers. Positive sentiment around the mortgage market and the reduction of interest rates will have had an impact. After a restricted few years, home sellers are acting to secure mortgage approvals, and solicitors are working around the clock to ensure completions can take place before the end of March. But even after the threshold changes, we predict that demand will remain high as we move into spring, and we expect a very busy period for the conveyancing sector.”