LCP successfully connects to the Pensions Dashboards ecosystem

LCP has successfully connected its first pensions administration client to the Pensions Dashboards ecosystem, in line with their ‘connect by’ date. This is a significant milestone and marks a pivotal step in LCP’s commitment to connecting its clients promptly and seamlessly to the wider pensions dashboards project.

While connecting to the dashboards ecosystem is currently a key focus, LCP is urging trustees not to overlook the important ongoing work that follows beyond connection.

Marcus Renouf-Allen, Senior Consultant at LCP, said: “Our partnership with Lumera as our Integrated Service Provider (ISP), using the Pension Fusion platform, has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. Their cutting-edge technology and expertise have enabled us to meet the timescale. We look forward to connecting more clients in the near future, driving forward the future of pension engagement.”

Kate Brown, Senior Consultant at LCP, added: “It is widely expected that there will be a material increase in member queries once the MoneyHelper dashboard is launched, as well as potential queries from users involved in consumer testing. Schemes should be asking their providers now what processes and resources they are putting in place to deal with this, so any adverse impact on workloads and member experience can be avoided.”