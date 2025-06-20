LCP successfully connects to the Pensions Dashboards ecosystem

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash - 20/06/2025

LCP has successfully connected its first pensions administration client to the Pensions Dashboards ecosystem, in line with their ‘connect by’ date. This is a significant milestone and marks a pivotal step in LCP’s commitment to connecting its clients promptly and seamlessly to the wider pensions dashboards project.

While connecting to the dashboards ecosystem is currently a key focus, LCP is urging trustees not to overlook the important ongoing work that follows beyond connection.

Marcus Renouf-Allen, Senior Consultant at LCP, said: “Our partnership with Lumera as our Integrated Service Provider (ISP), using the Pension Fusion platform, has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. Their cutting-edge technology and expertise have enabled us to meet the timescale. We look forward to connecting more clients in the near future, driving forward the future of pension engagement.”

Kate Brown, Senior Consultant at LCP, added: “It is widely expected that there will be a material increase in member queries once the MoneyHelper dashboard is launched, as well as potential queries from users involved in consumer testing. Schemes should be asking their providers now what processes and resources they are putting in place to deal with this, so any adverse impact on workloads and member experience can be avoided.”

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.