Lendlord survey shows 66% of landlords plan growth activity despite post-Budget uncertainty

Property management and finance platform Lendlord has published the results of its latest landlord survey, revealing that 66% of landlords are planning growth activity, including acquisitions, refinancing and refurbishments, despite increased uncertainty following the recent Budget.

The survey, titled Navigating Change: Landlord Sentiment in a post-Budget market, was conducted in December 2025 among UK landlords using the Lendlord platform. While many landlords remain active and growth-focused, the findings also highlight a more cautious backdrop, with a significant minority planning to sell or pause investment as cost and tax pressures continue to shape decision-making.

Key insights from the survey include:

23% of landlords plan to acquire more properties over the next 12 months, making acquisition the single largest area of planned activity.

66% of all planned activity relates to growth, including acquisitions, refinancing and refurbishments.

58% of landlords expect buy and hold to be their main investment strategy for 2026.

33% say the Budget has increased their appetite for investment.

Alongside this activity, the survey shows that around a third of landlords are planning to sell properties or pause new investment, underlining the mixed outlook across the sector following the Budget.

Confidence in the UK property market is closely divided, with 45% describing themselves as very confident and 43% very concerned.

The findings suggest that while fiscal changes have introduced caution for some landlords, many are continuing to actively manage and expand their portfolios.

The survey also shows landlords reviewing rent levels and ownership structures, with tax changes prompting renewed consideration of limited company structures, alongside ongoing concern around property income tax and dividend tax rates.

The full findings are now live on Lendlord’s website.

The research builds on Lendlord’s ongoing work to provide brokers, landlords and lenders with data-led insight into real world landlord behaviour, drawing on its community of more than 75,000 UK landlords.

Aviram Shahar, Co founder and CEO of Lendlord, said:

“While the Budget has increased scrutiny around costs, tax and ownership structure, our latest survey shows that many landlords remain focused on growth and active portfolio management. They are adapting their approach rather than stepping back.

“The data also highlights that confidence in the market is clearly divided, with some landlords opting for a cautious approach and others perceiving opportunity. That balance is significant when brokers and lenders are