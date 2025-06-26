Lendlord’s Landlord Sentiment Survey finds 70% of landlords plan to grow their portfolios despite market uncertainty

UK property management and finance platform Lendlord has published its 2025 Landlord Sentiment Survey, revealing a market defined by cautious optimism and continued investment appetite, despite rising mortgage rates and regulatory pressures.

Based on responses from a broad sample of UK landlords, the report shows that seven in ten landlords plan to acquire, refinance or refurbish properties in the next 12 months, even though 42% describe their approach as more cautious than six months ago.

Full report: https://lendlord.io/uk-landlord-sentiment-survey-2025

Key findings from the 2025 Lendlord Landlord Sentiment Survey:

70% plan to grow their portfolios through acquisitions, refinancing or refurbishment

59.6% expect house prices to increase slightly in the next 12 months

41.9% say they’ve become more cautious in their strategy

42.3% are confident in securing suitable mortgage finance

29% identify BRRR (buy, refurbish, refinance, rent) as their main strategy

67% are concerned about the Renters Reform Bill

56% use digital tools or AI at least occasionally

51.8% rate their market optimism at 4 or 5 out of 5

While uncertainty around rates and regulation remains, the report indicates that landlords are not pulling back. The findings suggest a shift in mindset, with many seeking to add value through refurbishment, recycle capital through refinancing, and lean on tech to streamline operations.

The 2025 survey also highlights a steady increase in digital and AI adoption, with more landlords turning to platforms like Lendlord for portfolio oversight, yield analysis and access to digital lending solutions.”

Aviram Shahar, Co-founder and CEO of Lendlord, commented:

“Despite the headlines, landlords are not retreating from the market – they’re adapting. The sentiment is cautious, yes, but it’s also clear-eyed and pragmatic.

“Landlords are still finding ways to invest, recycle capital and manage their portfolios efficiently. What they need is support in making confident decisions, whether that’s running the numbers on a refurbishment or understanding how regulation might affect them.

“Our aim at Lendlord is to provide that clarity, through better insights, better tools and better finance options.”

The full Landlord Sentiment Survey is available here: https://lendlord.io/uk-landlord-sentiment-survey-2025