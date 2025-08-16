Following National Financial Awareness day on August 14th, Consumer Finance Specialist Sarah Pennells, at Royal London comments.

Sarah Pennells, Consumer Finance Specialist, Royal London said:

“On Financial Awareness Day, let’s talk not just about numbers, but about how money makes us feel. Financial wellbeing and mental health are deeply connected – and that’s a conversation we need to normalise.

Stress about money can affect sleep, relationships, self-worth, and overall health. For those living paycheck to paycheck or managing debt, the emotional toll can be even greater. That’s why financial resilience isn’t just about having a safety net, it’s about feeling confident in your ability to navigate life’s financial ups and downs.

Too often, we treat money like a taboo topic, especially in families or communities where cash is tight. But silence breeds anxiety. Open, honest conversations are the first step toward change. We need to put the feel good into money, by making it less about fear, and more about empowerment.

Our latest financial resilience report shows that over a third of UK adults (36%) feel anxious thinking about their household finances. That figure rises to 44% of single people and 37% of those living alone.

Financial resilience isn’t a luxury – it’s something we can all benefit from. Let’s normalise seeking advice, asking questions, and celebrating even the smallest financial wins.”