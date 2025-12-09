L&G’s Ignite platform adds Cumberland Building Society as lender partner

L&G’s Ignite platform has announced the addition of Cumberland Building Society as a lender partner, giving brokers access to the society’s residential and holiday let mortgage products.

Brokers can now instantly compare The Cumberland’s products directly within the Ignite platform, making it easier to find the right solutions for their clients’ individual needs.

The integration also allows brokers to review the society’s lending criteria and generate ESIS documents seamlessly.

Cumberland Building Society, which is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year, specialises in holiday let mortgages, limited company buy to let, and residential lending, with products up to 95% LTV. The society offers brokers a named relationship manager service to address their needs.

The society’s holiday let mortgages are available to brokers across the UK. Its residential mortgages are accessible to brokers based in Cumbria, South West Scotland, North Lancashire, and parts of Northumberland, but they can submit applications for clients and properties located anywhere in the UK.

Kelly Bretherton, Head of Ignite at L&G’s Mortgage Services business: “We’re committed to helping brokers find the right lender and mortgage solutions for their clients’ individual needs. That’s why we’re excited to welcome the Cumberland Building Society to the Ignite platform, giving brokers seamless access to their products.”

Grant Seaton, Head of Intermediaries at The Cumberland: “Working with a major name like L&G is a real step forward for us. It gives more brokers direct access to our deep knowledge of the specialist holiday let sector drawn from over 20 years of lending and our dynamic residential products. This partnership will also bring our kinder banking ethos and service approach to a wider group of advisers.”