L&G’s Mortgage Club business celebrates 30 years and over 56,000 brokers supported

L&G’s Mortgage Club business today announces its 30th anniversary, having supported more than 56,000 brokers with access to its lender panel, technology solutions, and guidance.

Founded in 1995, L&G’s Mortgage Club business is the longest-running mortgage club in the UK. In its first year, the Club generated £1 billion in completions. Thirty years later, this figure is closer to £1 trillion with the Club involved in nearly one in four of all mortgages in the UK and nearly one in three of all intermediated mortgages.

Since 1995, the team has grown its headcount to 34 and has expanded its roster of lender partners to 112. It offers advisers a range of CPD resources via webinars, podcasts, and events. Club members can also access exclusive membership benefits and a payment offering that ensures procuration fees are paid to members on exchange and ahead of completion – which is unique in the sector.

Over the decades, the Club has evolved its services. In 2019, it introduced a new digital search system to assist advisers in navigating lender criteria. This tool has been continually enhanced and is today known as the Ignite platform. All Club members have access to the Ignite platform, which enables advisers to search across the UK mortgage market to source a tailored solution on behalf of a homebuyer.

In 2024, the Club further bolstered its offering with Referral Pro, a service designed to help advisers meet diverse client needs while aligning with Consumer Duty regulations. This year will see the Club rolling out new features and benefits for both advisers and lenders, as part of its ongoing commitment to championing the value of advice.

The 30th anniversary will be marked by two key events. The Mortgage Club Awards will take place on 6th June 2025 at the Guildhall in London. The awards will recognise advisers and lenders who have made notable contributions to the sector.

In Autumn the Club will also host a major industry event at Northumberland Avenue, London. This full-day event will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities for industry members. The event will reflect on the changes in the mortgage market over the past 30 years and discuss how the mortgage advice sector may evolve in the next three decades.

Clare Beardmore, Director of Distribution and Mortgage Club, Mortgage Services, L&G: “Turning 30 is a big moment for Mortgage Club. We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the brilliant advisers, lenders, and colleagues who have supported us over the years. This anniversary gives us a chance to reflect on how far the industry has come and to thank those who made it possible.

“But it’s also about looking forward. With new technologies and evolving customer needs, we have plenty of opportunities to grow together. I’m excited to celebrate all of this in 2025 and to bring the whole industry along for the journey.”