L&G’s Mortgage Services business welcomes Harpenden Building Society to Surveying Services panel

The new partnership will support valuations for complex and self-build mortgage cases.

L&G’s Mortgage Services business has today announced the addition of Harpenden Building Society to its Surveying Services panel, further expanding the breadth of support available for advisers who handle specialist and self-build mortgage cases.

The partnership will see L&G’s surveyors trained on Harpenden’s Self-Build process, which will enable the team to provide surveying services in the specialist field. Harpenden’s Self-Build range includes support for barn conversions, new builds (including on owner-occupied land), rebuilds, and the purchase of land with planning permission.

The partnership strengthens both L&G and Harpenden’s shared commitment to supporting customers with bespoke lending needs, while ensuring high service standards and efficient turnaround times for surveys. The lending solutions are available for employed, self-employed, and retired applicants across residential, lending-in-retirement, holiday lets, second homes, buy-to-let, and self-build product ranges.

Kevin Roberts, Managing Director, Mortgage Services, L&G: “We’re focused on creating partnerships that empower intermediaries and deliver better outcomes for customers. Adding Harpenden to our Surveying Services panel supports that mission, bringing greater choice to customers with complex needs, and reinforcing the importance of flexibility and specialist expertise in today’s lending landscape. We’re excited to be working more closely with a lender that shares our commitment to tailored service and innovation.”

Gemma Fient, Director of Operations, Harpenden Building Society: “We’re delighted to be expanding our partnership with L&G’s Mortgage Services business by joining their Surveying Services panel, which will help our customers continue achieving their financial goals, including those with non-standard properties. Our customers and intermediary partners will experience the benefit through consistent turnaround times, while our mortgage team will be able to monitor the progress of our instructions throughout the valuation process until submission of the report. This step will help the Society achieve its long-term commercial goals and ultimately continue delivering the service it provides to its members.”