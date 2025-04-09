Lifetime mortgage customers see demographic shifts in Q1 – Pure Retirement

Research by lifetime mortgage lender Pure Retirement found that nearly three in ten (27%) of new lifetime mortgage customers listed repaying debts and mortgages as the primary reason for taking out lending in Q1 2025.

The latest figures represent an uptick from 21% in Q1 2024, and from 25% in in Q4 of last year.

Home improvements have stayed static on a quarterly basis, accounting for the primary reason for borrowing among 22% of new customers in Q1 – a reduction from the 25% seen at the same point in 2024.

Holidays (9%), gifting (8%), and car purchases (7%) round out the top five most common primary reasons for borrowing, shifting little on both a quarterly and annual basis.

Other key demographic trends

The majority of new business remains on a joint lives basis, accounting for 57% of all new business in Q1, although this is the lowest levels seen on both a quarterly and annual basis – albeit by only a couple of percentage points. Customers are evenly split between taking out lumpsum and drawdown plans, marking a slight change from the 51% drawdown preference seen in Q4 of last year.

The proportion of female single applicants are at the highest level seen in a year, representing nearly seven in ten (68%). This has risen from the 63% seen in Q4, and the 66% seen in Q1 of last year.

Additionally on an annual basis the proportion of single applicants who are widowed has reduced by 9% annually, to sit at 29%, while the proportion of single applicants who are unmarried has risen from 21% in Q1 last year, to 35% this year.

Speaking of the latest findings, Pure CEO Paul Carter says: “The latest findings continue to demonstrate the evolving customer profile within the later life lending space, and the way its proving an effective solution for a diverse range of demographic profiles. We remain hopeful that this will form the basis of the market’s recent onward trajectory, and look forward to continuing to innovate and providing support to provide advisers with the tools they need to deliver best outcomes for their clients.”