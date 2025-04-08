LiveMore announces rate reductions and criteria enhancements across full later life lending ranges

LiveMore, the mortgage lender for people aged 50 to 90 plus, has today announced a series of pricing and criteria changes across its Standard, Retirement Interest Only (RIO) and Lifetime (Equity Release (ER)) ranges, with new rates and enhancements live immediately.

LiveMore has reduced rates across all Standard and RIO LiveMore 1 to LiveMore 4 products, including the Spring Saver Limited Edition range, with cuts of up to 0.59% and rates now start from 5.43%. These reductions reflect LiveMore’s continued commitment to supporting brokers and helping more customers access later life lending solutions.

Affordability and criteria enhancements

LiveMore has also introduced several criteria updates aimed at improving affordability and expanding customer eligibility:

Reversionary margin has been reduced from 3.50% to 3.00%.

Changes have also been made to the way in which different elements of income are treated.

Stress testing measures have been refined to reflect current market conditions, enabling increased lending potential.

For example, a single applicant aged 68 earning £65k with £5k overtime and £5k commission on a LiveMore 1 5-year fixed rate product over a 10-year term, would previously have been able to borrow £459,400 versus £521,900 which they could now potentially borrow, an uplift of £62,500 or almost 14% (13.6%).

Equity Release criteria update

Septic tanks are now acceptable under Standard criteria, to align with previous criteria changes that moved from Property plus to Standard in January, and taking into account customer needs and adviser feedback.

These latest updates form part of LiveMore’s ongoing commitment to improving affordability, responding to broker feedback, and maintaining a competitive edge in both pricing and criteria.

Full details of the new rates are available in LiveMore’s updated product guide, now available on its website. LiveMore Mortgage Matcher® is free to brokers, who can find LiveMore’s products at livemoremortgages.com/lmm. It works in conjunction with the affordability calculator.