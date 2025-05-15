LiveMore launches new Part & Part mortgage for over-50s to improve affordability and flexibility

LiveMore, the mortgage lender for people aged 50 to 90 plus, has today launched its new Standard Part & Part mortgage. This innovative hybrid product is designed for borrowers aged 50 and above, whether they are working or retired, and combines elements of both interest-only and capital and interest to suit a wide range of financial situations.

The product is ideal for clients seeking enhanced affordability, as the LiveMore Mortgage Matcher® helps determine the capital and interest and interest-only repayments based on individual financial profiles and goals. For example, a borrower might choose to repay 60% interest-only and 40% capital and interest, depending on their income and long-term plans.

The product is also well-suited to borrowers who want to retain enough equity to facilitate a future downsizing move and to those with investments who prefer a structured approach to mortgage repayment.

The loan term can extend up to 40 years, with no maximum age limit, making it accessible to borrowers in their 80s and beyond. Borrowers can use the mortgage for a range of purposes including purchasing a new property, remortgaging an existing loan, or releasing funds for home improvements, lifestyle needs, or family financial support.

Key features of the Standard Part & Part mortgage include:

Up to 80% Loan-to-Value (LTV), with a maximum of 75% on interest-only and an additional 5% available on capital and interest.

The flexibility to make up to 10% in overpayments per annum.

“We are continuously evolving our offering to better serve the needs of our customers,” says Paul Lewis, Sales Director – Mortgages. “Our new Part & Part mortgage provides greater choice and affordability, demonstrating our commitment to making borrowing easier and more accessible for people in later life.”

The LiveMore Mortgage Matcher is free to brokers and available on the LiveMore website at livemoremortgages.com/lmm. It works in conjunction with the affordability calculator and enables brokers to tailor solutions more precisely to clients’ circumstances, helping them grow their later life lending business.