Lloyds reveals its 2025 housing hot spots

Plymouth saw the steepest rise in the value of homes during the last year, up +12.6%, according to the latest analysis from Lloyds, based on its own mortgage data.

Stafford and Wigan also recorded double-digit growth, up +12.0% and +10.5% respectively.

Two of the top 10 areas for house price increases are in Yorkshire and The Humber. Wakefield saw 8.7% growth and Hull – named one of National Geographic’s “Best of the World” destinations for 2026 – saw a 6.5% rise.

Top 10 greatest growth in home valuesUK towns and cities – 2024 to 2025 Local area Region Average home value 2024 Average home value 2025 £ Growth in home value % Growth in home value Plymouth South West £247,579 £278,808 £31,229 12.6% Stafford West Midlands £286,732 £321,248 £34,516 12.0% Wigan North West £225,822 £249,562 £23,740 10.5% Wakefield Yorkshire and The Humber £263,381 £286,268 £22,887 8.7% Mansfield East Midlands £223,807 £243,251 £19,444 8.7% Woking South East £518,453 £560,499 £42,046 8.1% Liverpool North West £236,864 £254,550 £17,686 7.5% Rugby West Midlands £349,203 £374,653 £25,450 7.3% Falkirk Scotland £222,718 £238,512 £15,794 7.1% Hull Yorkshire and The Humber £187,142 £199,348 £12,206 6.5%

Source: 2025 vs 2024, rolling 12-month data to end October each year. Locations only included where Lloyds Banking Group has made a minimum of 150 mortgage offers in the period, all buyers excluding Buy to Let and Shared Ownership.

Where property prices fell

The South East dominates the list of towns where the value of homes fell or grew most slowly in the last year.

Crawley and High Wycombe saw the sharpest declines, with home values falling by -8.9% and -7.4% respectively.

Chester also dropped -6.4%, although overall the North West recorded growth of 3.7%. Cardiff saw a fall of -5.2%, despite home values rising in Wales by 2.3% overall.

Top 10 biggest falls in home valuesUK towns and cities – 2024 to 2025 Local area Region Average home value 2024 Average home value 2025 £ Fall in home value % Fall in home value Crawley South East £408,519 £372,202 -£36,317 -8.9% High Wycombe South East £471,373 £436,379 -£34,994 -7.4% Chester North West £363,529 £340,415 -£23,114 -6.4% Solihull West Midlands £416,268 £390,292 -£25,976 -6.2% Worcester West Midlands £353,701 £331,977 -£21,724 -6.1% Cardiff Wales £327,656 £310,577 -£17,079 -5.2% Cheltenham South West £433,208 £411,593 -£21,616 -5.0% Brighton South East £425,129 £404,874 -£20,254 -4.8% Barnsley Yorkshire and The Humber £226,176 £215,552 -£10,624 -4.7% Stockport North West £346,943 330,654 -16,289 -4.7%

Source: 2025 vs 2024, rolling 12-month data to end October each year. Locations only included where Lloyds Banking Group have made a minimum of 150 mortgage offers in the period, all buyers excluding Buy to Let and Shared Ownership.

Amanda Bryden, Head of Mortgages at Lloyds, said:

“Our customers’ dream homes are found in pockets around the UK and we’ve supported thousands of people to take their next home buying step this year – whether they’re getting on the ladder for the first time or moving up. We’ve seen significant change in property values with some areas rising sharply, while others have cooled.

“If you’ve got your heart set on a particular location, it’s worth taking time out to do some research and see what’s happening with prices there, as swings in value at a local level can make a big difference to how much you may need for a deposit, Stamp Duty or wider moving costs.

“If you’re open to exploring, you might find places where your money goes further. Northern regions and Scotland are still generally more affordable than the south of England, with a huge amount to offer in terms of culture and history, alongside some of the most beautiful parts of the UK countryside.

“While house prices play a role, choosing where to live is also about finding a place that feels right – a community you connect with, a commute that works for you, and a lifestyle that fits you.

“When you’re thinking about house hunting, getting mortgage advice early will help you to plan and setting a realistic budget, alongside factoring in extra costs like stamp duty and legal fees, will help make the process less daunting and keep your dream of homeownership on track.”

Regional picture

Across the UK, most regions saw the value of homes grow.

Northern Ireland led with growth of +5.8%, while London was the only region to see home values stall, dipping -0.1%.

UK nations and regions growth in home values – 2024 to 2025 Region Average home value 2024 Average home value 2025 £ Growth in home value % Growth in home value Northern Ireland £227,231 £240,486 £13,255 5.8% Scotland £248,098 £257,399 £9,302 3.7% North West £271,789 £281,722 £9,933 3.7% Yorkshire and The Humber £261,355 £270,856 £9,501 3.6% South West £351,039 £360,317 £9,278 2.6% East Midlands £290,635 £297,588 £6,953 2.4% Wales £256,892 £262,854 £5,961 2.3% East of England £409,044 £417,897 £8,853 2.2% West Midlands £300,784 £304,640 £3,856 1.3% North East £222,938 £224,725 £1,787 0.8% South East £449,454 £452,961 £3,507 0.8% London £574,855 £574,514 -£342 -0.1% UK £352,124 £365,110 £12,986 3.7%

Source: 2025 vs 2024, rolling 12-month data to end October each year. Regional data shows all LBG mortgage offers in the region, no minimum sample applied.