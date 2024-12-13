London Foundation for Banking & Finance appoints six-strong leadership team to accelerate increasing financial capability in the UK

·

The London Foundation for Banking & Finance has announced the appointment of six new senior staff to work alongside CEO Shelley Doorey-Williams as the charity accelerates its efforts to increase levels of financial literacy, inclusion and access across the UK.

The new joiners are:

  • Sarah Dryden, Director of Research. Sarah is a financial services expert, focused on cross-sector financial capability research. Her latest study is due to be published in early 2025.
  • Catherine Duffin, Director of Careers. Catherine is an expert in talent development and curriculum design, and in widening participation in and access to education.
  • Katie Marriner, Director of Finance. Katie is a Chartered Accountant and a finance and transformation specialist, with leadership experience across the public and third sector.
  • Linden Muirhead, Director of Financial Capability. Linden is a senior strategic and operational leader in education management, technology, digital learning and assessment. 
  • Sue Primmer, Director of Communications. Sue is a strategic communications specialist and experienced senior leader in financial services, higher education, and local government.
  • Harry Weber- Brown, Director of Partnerships. Harry is an expert in business development and growth, with multi-sector expertise in the design and delivery of digital transformation.

CEO Shelley Doorey-Williams comments: Increasing financial capability is a complex and demanding challenge – and also an opportunity. These six new colleagues are joining a 145-year-old body with a clear vision for the future that they can help to shape and deliver. Having a complete senior team join all at once is an immediate and powerful boost to our ability to work with each other, and with a wide range of external partners, to achieve a meaningful impact. I know our Board joins me in offering them the warmest of welcomes: we are truly excited by what this talented team can now achieve!   

