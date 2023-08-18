Loughborough Building Society awarded the FairLife Mark

Loughborough Building Society is delighted to announce it’s been awarded the FairLife Mark for its mortgage and savings products.

The FairLife Mark represents a new fair-trading initiative for the finance industry. It recognises companies that price honestly and trade fairly with their customers. This will ultimately help you choose what you need with confidence, by making products better and easier to understand.

Revenue raised by the charity funds financial education in schools, giving children the knowledge they need to make good financial decisions throughout their lives.

Gary Brebner, CEO Loughborough Building Society says:

“We’re proud to work with the FairLife Charity and to have been awarded the FairLife Mark for our mortgage and savings products. At The Loughborough, we’re committed to fair standards and the provision of products and services which enable our members to reach their financial objectives”.

Stuart Phillips of the FairLife Charity commented:

“There is a growing public appetite for a fairer society and leading firms are responding. Ethical behaviours are driving consumer purchasing and the FairLife Mark is a simple way for companies to highlight their commitment to fair standards.

“The Mark highlights companies that put their customers first – following the spirit of the law not just the letter. We are thrilled to partner with Loughborough Building Society and that they’ll be displaying the FairLife Mark online and in branches.”