Loughborough Building Society expands intermediary distribution with Finance Advice Club partnership

Loughborough Building Society has announced a new partnership with Finance Advice Club to further expand its intermediary distribution channel.

Through this partnership, Finance Advice Club members will gain seamless access to The Loughborough’s extensive product range including residential, large loans, buy-to-let, borrowing into retirement, first-time buyers, family assist schemes, shared ownership, buy-for-university, holiday lets, and more.

To better support these intermediary partnerships, the Society recently launched its new mortgage origination platform, complete with integrated credit decisioning software. Enhancements include soft credit checks during the Decision in Principle (DIP) stage, helping to protect applicants’ credit scores while allowing them to explore mortgage options. Additionally, the platform features enhanced case-tracking functionality and secure integration with selected solicitor panels.

Finance Advice Club provides full compliance support to its advisers and appointed representatives. Through this affiliation, its members can now register with The Loughborough to access its full product suite, leverage its mortgage origination platform, and utilise a comprehensive library of supporting resources.

Ashley Pearson, Head of Intermediaries at Loughborough Building Society, commented:

“Joining the Finance Advice Club panel allows us to extend our reach and offer tailored mortgage solutions to an even wider intermediary network. As a lender, we remain committed to providing innovative, flexible, and customer-focused options, and we look forward to working closely with Finance Advice Club members to support their clients’ diverse borrowing needs.”

Matt Cassar, Director of Finance Advice Club, added:

“We’re delighted with our new strategic partnership with Loughborough Building Society, who are a highly respected mortgage lender in our industry. This collaboration enhances our ability to offer our members even greater access to some of the most innovative mortgage products available.

“By joining forces with Loughborough Building Society, we can further empower our members with the resources they need to access a wide range of mortgage lenders, ensuring they can offer their clients products from the whole of the market. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to delivering exceptional value and support to homeowners and advisors alike.”