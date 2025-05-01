Loughborough Building Society joins PMS Mortgage Club panel

Loughborough Building Society has today (Thursday 1 May 2025) joined the PMS Mortgage Club panel, significantly expanding intermediary access to its extensive range of specialist mortgage solutions.

With over 8,000 advisers, PMS is one of the UK’s most established and respected mortgage clubs. Through this partnership, PMS members will now be able to access The Loughborough’s full range of residential and buy-to-let products, including lending in retirement, JBSP, family assist schemes, shared ownership, holiday lets, buy-for-university, and more.

As part of its ongoing strategy to enhance intermediary distribution, Loughborough Building Society remains committed to working closely with intermediary partners to deliver flexible, customer-focused solutions that respond to evolving borrowing needs across all stages of the lending lifecycle.

The Society recently launched its new mortgage origination platform, complete with integrated credit decisioning software, to further improve these intermediary relationships. Enhancements include soft credit checks during the Decision in Principle (DIP) stage, helping to protect applicants’ credit scores while allowing them to explore mortgage options. Additionally, the platform features enhanced case-tracking functionality and secure integration with selected solicitor panels.

Ashley Pearson, Head of Intermediaries at Loughborough Building Society, commented:

“Joining the PMS panel is a natural step in extending our intermediary footprint and making our proposition more widely accessible to brokers seeking flexible, considered lending options.

“We’ve worked hard to build a product range and service model that reflect the realities of modern borrowers, and we know that advisers value not just product availability but also lenders who take a pragmatic, case-by-case approach. This partnership opens new doors for advisers, and ultimately, for the clients they support.”

Claire Cherrington, DA Distribution Director at Sesame Bankhall Group, added:

“As a proactive partner for life, we support our advisers through every stage of their business journey – whether they are looking to start, run, grow, or exit their business. Loughborough Building Society’s comprehensive range of mortgage solutions, from first-time buyers to later life lending, and their commitment to individually underwritten applications without credit scoring, exemplify the kind of flexible, customer-focused approach we value. This addition to PMS Mortgage Club’s panel will enhance the options available to our advisers, enabling them to better serve their clients with tailored solutions across various lending needs.”