LTA charges spike in latest year as revival of tax policy could fall under Reeves’ radar

MRC released its annual Private pension statistics today.

On Lifetime Allowance it revealed that, in 2022 – 2023, a total of 13,080 LTA charges were reported by schemes through AfT (Accounting for Tax) returns. This is an increase from 11,720 LTA charges reported in 2021 to 2022.

Moreover, the total value of LTA charges reported by schemes in 2022 to 2023 was a record £516 million. This is an increase from £501 million in 2021 to 2022.

David Brooks, Head of Policy at leading independent consultancy Broadstone said: “Under the last government, the Lifetime Allowance (LTA) was a lucrative source of tax revenue for the Treasury, overseeing a spike in tax receipts until its abolition in the Spring Budget of 2023. This was largely due to its reduction to £1m in 2016 and then freezing it in 2020.”

“With the Chancellor setting out her game-plan for filling in the hole in the UK’s finances, and with more pain set to come at the Autumn Statement, reviving the LTA may be under consideration given Labour’s previous statements before the General Election campaign.

“The balancing act of raising revenue from large pension savings together with the complexity that could emerge from the reintroduction of the Lifetime Allowance, which limits pension income rather than the current regime which only restricts tax-free cash, will be very difficult. It is possible that the Chancellor will look at more subtle ways of taxing richer pensioners via National Insurance.”