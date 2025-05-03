M&A: FE fundinfo acquires Lunar AI – 4th acquisition in 12 months

FE fundinfo, a leading financial data company connecting the investment industry across the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific, today announced the acquisition of Lunar AI, an innovative UK-based AI platform company leveraging large language models (LLMs) to enhance automation and data connectivity within the investment ecosystem.

Lunar AI was founded in 2022 and offers an AI platform that enables asset managers to build custom AI-driven modules through a no-code interface, seamlessly integrating with multiple data sources.

AI is expected to have a significant impact on both asset and wealth managers, unlocking new competitive advantages through greater intelligence and efficiencies. Through this acquisition, FE fundinfo advances its AI capabilities within the Nexus platform, offering asset and wealth managers value-add solutions that drive efficiency and compliance as part of a secure and contained architecture using FE fundinfo data.

FE fundinfo will further its AI competency by welcoming members of Lunar AI’s team, including its founders, who will bring deep expertise in AI content automation, research and application development and help further accelerate FE fundinfo’s AI strategy by establishing a best-in-class AI innovation hub. FE fundinfo’s technology teams will lead on the integration of the solutions.

Lunar AI’s modular platform will continue to evolve and be further developed within FE fundinfo’s ecosystem, powering the next generation of AI-powered solutions that will drive data connectivity, automation and intelligence across the investment management industry.

Liam Healy, CEO at FE fundinfo, commented: “The investment management industry is experiencing rapid transformation, with AI playing an increasingly crucial role in regulatory compliance, data integrity and operational efficiency. By leveraging Lunar AI’s innovative technology as part of our Nexus platform, we are strengthening our AI capabilities to better serve investment professionals. This technology will help FE fundinfo deliver on its commitment to simplify regulatory complexities, reduce manual effort and improve the accuracy of compliance workflows for our clients.”

Andrew Flook, CEO at Lunar AI, added: “We are excited to join FE fundinfo and contribute to its vision of empowering the investment industry through technology. We have always believed in thoughtful automation and AI to meet the needs of asset managers. Becoming a part of FE fundinfo will allow Lunar AI to further maximise the value of data for the investment community at a time when AI is increasingly being leveraged to gain a competitive advantage. We look forward to working closely with FE fundinfo’s team on this exciting journey. ”