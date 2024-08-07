Mabel Insights announces its free Cashflow Planning service for advisers

Mabel Insights, the MPS and multi asset fund comparison site free for advisers, today announces the launch of its Cashflow Planning service, free for advisers.

Mabel CEO Lawrence Cook said; “We are delighted to announce the launch of our new Cashflow Planning service for financial advisers.

“The new service delivers ground breaking tax optimisation to cashflow planning. Having fully considered what advisers told us they need and the FCA’s views on such services we felt the time was right to deliver a service which fully responds to those challenges. A key part of our development was to ensure we could provide full tax optimisation. This has taken some time to build but we think was worth the wait. Advisers will be able to ask Mabel to work out the best aggregate tax across the cashflow period or manually order liquidation of assets as they fit.

“We are pleased to also provide this service for zero fees to advisers on top of risk profiling and virtually the whole MPS market risk rated and risk mapped too. Advisers will be able to specify a model portfolio within a client cashflow report which inputs the expected investment characteristics.”

Martin Coyle, founding director of Mabel Insights added; “We have built this new service following many months of consultation with advisers and testing with them too. This gives us confidence that this cashflow planning tool will be well received. In particular advisers told us they wanted support on tax planning and capacity for loss in addition to the usual features of cashflow planning and these are key features in our service.”

Mabel Insights claims to be on track to become the biggest risk rating agency in the UK with 1450 portfolios risks rated from over 80 DFMs covering model portfolios and multi asset funds. With over 1500 users conducting in excess of 1,000 MPS research requests every week it seems the adviser community is embracing this new service.